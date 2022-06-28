Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA: Kawhi Leonard makes progress in ACL injury recovery

    One of the best players in the NBA when healthy, Kawhi Leonard, is making progress on his recovery from the ACL injury suffered in June 2021.

    NBA national basketball association: Kawhi Leonard makes progress in ACL injury recovery-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Los Angeles, First Published Jun 28, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    The Athletic’s Los Angeles Clippers writer and insider Law Murray provided a positive update on Kawhi Leonard’s recovery from his ACL injury. Leonard, who last played NBA basketball in the second round of the 2021 Playoffs, suffered the ACL injury after a collision with then Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles. Two-time NBA champion Leonard was enjoying one of his best post-seasons before the injury, as he averaged over 30 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Leonard is reportedly able to train without restriction and mental hurdles, which is a significant factor in recovery from a major ACL injury. Though there is optimism about Leonard’s recovery, there isn’t any timeline provided for his return yet.

    In his report, Murray said, “The primary item to watch this off-season is Leonard’s recovery from surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee, which took place last July. Leonard has not been restricted at all this month as he continues what has been, to this point, a successful rehabilitation process.”

    ALSO READ: NBA - Bradley Beal to opt out, then re-sign with Washington Wizards on a 5-year max

    “Leonard has also been locked in mentally, as multiple sources suggest the mental hurdles that usually come with an ACL injury and long-term rehab have not deterred him. Though Leonard appears to be bigger, he has slimmed down at this point in his recovery and is continuing to take care of his body,” added Murray.

    “The Clippers have been very careful not to put any timeline on Leonard’s recovery and have given very few significant updates on his progress. There’s no advantage to Leonard or the team in providing timely updates when Week 1 of the NBA season is not until mid-October. But, the optimism surrounding Leonard’s improvement. However, guarded seems to be validated by those who have been around him regularly. That has especially been the case since the season ended two months ago,” Murray concluded.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles LA Lakers, Clippers, Miami Heat interested in John Wall after buyout-krn

    NBA: LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat interested in John Wall after buyout

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: We've ticked all boxes - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation-krn

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We've ticked all boxes' - Rahul Dravid satisfied with India's preparation

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW All Elite Wrestling debut at Forbidden Door-ayh

    WWE stars react as Claudio Castagnoli, fka Cesaro, makes AEW debut at Forbidden Door

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments from the great English switch-hitters career-krn

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments of the great English switch-hitter

    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field-ayh

    Happy Birthday PT Usha: 5 unknown facts about the Queen of Indian track and field

    Recent Stories

    NBA national basketball association: Los Angeles LA Lakers, Clippers, Miami Heat interested in John Wall after buyout-krn

    NBA: LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat interested in John Wall after buyout

    Sporting Lisbon chief would love to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo-krn

    Sporting Lisbon chief would love to bring back Cristiano Ronaldo

    Mohammad Zubair arrest sparks heated social media debate

    Mohammad Zubair's arrest sparks heated social media debate

    Watch Falcon's incredible accuracy during flying stuns netizens-tgy

    Watch: Falcon's incredible accuracy during flying stuns netizens

    Journalist Mohammad Zubair arrested by Delhi Police; here's why

    Journalist Mohammad Zubair arrested by Delhi Police; here's why

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon