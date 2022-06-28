NBA: Kawhi Leonard makes progress in ACL injury recovery

One of the best players in the NBA when healthy, Kawhi Leonard, is making progress on his recovery from the ACL injury suffered in June 2021.

The Athletic’s Los Angeles Clippers writer and insider Law Murray provided a positive update on Kawhi Leonard’s recovery from his ACL injury. Leonard, who last played NBA basketball in the second round of the 2021 Playoffs, suffered the ACL injury after a collision with then Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles. Two-time NBA champion Leonard was enjoying one of his best post-seasons before the injury, as he averaged over 30 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Leonard is reportedly able to train without restriction and mental hurdles, which is a significant factor in recovery from a major ACL injury. Though there is optimism about Leonard’s recovery, there isn’t any timeline provided for his return yet.

In his report, Murray said, “The primary item to watch this off-season is Leonard’s recovery from surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee, which took place last July. Leonard has not been restricted at all this month as he continues what has been, to this point, a successful rehabilitation process.”

“Leonard has also been locked in mentally, as multiple sources suggest the mental hurdles that usually come with an ACL injury and long-term rehab have not deterred him. Though Leonard appears to be bigger, he has slimmed down at this point in his recovery and is continuing to take care of his body,” added Murray.

“The Clippers have been very careful not to put any timeline on Leonard’s recovery and have given very few significant updates on his progress. There’s no advantage to Leonard or the team in providing timely updates when Week 1 of the NBA season is not until mid-October. But, the optimism surrounding Leonard’s improvement. However, guarded seems to be validated by those who have been around him regularly. That has especially been the case since the season ended two months ago,” Murray concluded.