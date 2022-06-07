Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Draymond Green: 'When Kevin Durant was here, our offence still started with Stephen Curry'

    Draymond Green was full of praise for the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry following the Warriors' Game 2 NBA 2022 Finals win.

    nba national basketball association Draymond Green: When Kevin Durant was here, our offence still started with Stephen Curry-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    San Francisco, First Published Jun 7, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    Draymond Green was full of praise for Stephen Curry's offensive game once again after the Golden State Warriors Game 2 win. Curry has averaged 31.5 points while making six threes a game through the first two games of the NBA 2022 Finals. In Game 2's success, Steph scored an efficient 29 in only three quarters. Draymond unsurprisingly called Steph the focal point of the Warriors' offence. However, the mention of Kevin Durant caught the attention of many, given recent events. Both Durant and Green were involved in a Twitter exchange that stemmed from Draymond's podcast.

    When talking about Stephen Curry's lack of Finals MVPs on his podcast, the former defensive player of the year said, "Kevin Durant was incredible in those Finals runs, as you know, you watched it, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series." To Durant, this was "100% false", which led to a back and forth between Durant and some Warriors fans and Green.

    ALSO READ: Former NBA players criticize idea of shortened season

    After Game 2, Curry also praised Draymond for his bounce-back game on both ends in his press conference. About Draymond's bounce-back, Steph said, "Finding different ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor, like sometimes it shows up on the stat sheet across the board, and sometimes you feel his energy and focus his passion. And, that gives us a lot of life, so I know he took Game 1 personally to get back to his standard, and it was great to see."

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine left everything on the pitch - Oleksandr Zinchenko after losing FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier Playoff to Wales-ayh

    'Ukraine left everything on the pitch' - Zinchenko after losing FIFA WC Qualifier Playoff to Wales

    What dreams are made of - Wales Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022-krn

    'What dreams are made of' - Wales' Gareth Bale after qualifying for FIFA World Cup 2022

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ajinkya Rahane: Wishes galore from cricket fraternity as Jinx turns 34

    tennis rafael Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory snt

    Nadal thanks fans worldwide for showering praises after 14th French Open victory

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims-ayh

    WWE: Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    Recent Stories

    KK last record song Dhoop Paani Bahne De is out now drb

    KK’s last record song ‘Dhoop Paani Bahne De’, is out now!

    Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to play EFL Championship? Cardiff City ready contract offers-ayh

    Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey to play EFL Championship? Cardiff City readying contract offers

    World Environment Day Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on Only One Earth theme drb

    World Environment Day: Namma Bengaluru Foundation conducts various activities on ‘Only One Earth’ theme

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch-tgy

    After roti, omelette, scorching heat helps man cook dosa on scooter; Watch

    You have to play fearless cricket - Kapil Dev warning to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul-ayh

    'You have to play fearless cricket' - Kapil Dev's warning to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon