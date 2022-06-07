Draymond Green: 'When Kevin Durant was here, our offence still started with Stephen Curry'

Draymond Green was full of praise for Stephen Curry's offensive game once again after the Golden State Warriors Game 2 win. Curry has averaged 31.5 points while making six threes a game through the first two games of the NBA 2022 Finals. In Game 2's success, Steph scored an efficient 29 in only three quarters. Draymond unsurprisingly called Steph the focal point of the Warriors' offence. However, the mention of Kevin Durant caught the attention of many, given recent events. Both Durant and Green were involved in a Twitter exchange that stemmed from Draymond's podcast.

When talking about Stephen Curry's lack of Finals MVPs on his podcast, the former defensive player of the year said, "Kevin Durant was incredible in those Finals runs, as you know, you watched it, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount that KD did in a given series." To Durant, this was "100% false", which led to a back and forth between Durant and some Warriors fans and Green.

ALSO READ: Former NBA players criticize idea of shortened season

After Game 2, Curry also praised Draymond for his bounce-back game on both ends in his press conference. About Draymond's bounce-back, Steph said, "Finding different ways to impact the game on both ends of the floor, like sometimes it shows up on the stat sheet across the board, and sometimes you feel his energy and focus his passion. And, that gives us a lot of life, so I know he took Game 1 personally to get back to his standard, and it was great to see."