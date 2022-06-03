Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards

    The NBA announced the winner of all its “Fan Favourite Award” categories on Wednesday. Check out who bagged the top honours.

    NBA national basketball association announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    The NBA announced the winner of its “Fan Favourite Awards”, including Dunk of the Year, Assist of the Year, Handle of the Year, Buzzer-Beater of the Year, Fan moment of the Year, Viral Moment of the Year, and Photo of the Year. Two awards came from the San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies game on February 28, as Ja Morant took home ‘Dunk of the Year’, while his teammate Steven Adams got the ‘Assist of the Year’ award. Ja Morant’s electric and spectacular dunk took home over Jakob Poeltl was the deserved winner for the Dunk of the Year as the grizzlies superstar lept high in the air to dunk over a great rim protector in Poeltl.

    In the same game, Morant also scored two points after Steven Adams successfully threw a full-court pass with less than two seconds left in the half. Morant would end this game with a career-high 52 points as the Grizzlies defeated the Spurs.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 FINALS - FORMER LA LAKERS FAN KLAY THOMPSON GOES UP AGAINST THE TEAM HE ROOTED AGAINST

    Three Warriors players won the Fan award, including two from Stephen Curry, who won Viral Moment and Fan Moment of the Year. In front of a packed Maddison Square Garden (MSG) crowd, Curry attained the most regular-season three-pointers by a player in NBA history, going past Ray Allen‘s 2,973 three-pointers with his first three of the night.

    Curry also won Fan Moment of the Year for spending time with a 10-year-old fan who thought she missed her chance to see her favourite player when Curry missed a game she attended.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 Finals - Steve Kerr compares the rise of Boston Celtics to Golden State Warriors

    Jordan Poole won the Handle of the Year award for a spectacular move past the Washington Wizards defence in March, while Gary Payton’s reverse dunk against the timberwolves won Photo of the year. The Buzzer-Beater of the Year award went to Devonte Graham of the New Orleans Pelicans after hitting a near-full court Buzzer-Beater to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 2:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    football Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour snt

    Tottenham fans ecstatic after Son Heung-Min given South Korea's top sporting honour

    football Cannot express in words Liverpool's Salah breaks silence on Champions League defeat snt

    'Cannot express in words': Liverpool's Salah breaks silence on Champions League defeat

    ENG vs NZ 2022, England vs New Zealand, Lords Test: Netizens react to New Zealand collapse-krn

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Netizens react to New Zealand's collapse

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in mens rifle 3P, social media lauds-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: Swapnil Kusale wins silver in men's rifle 3P, social media lauds

    Recent Stories

    India Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed snt

    India-Israel defence ties: What Rajnath Singh and Benjamin Gantz discussed

    Is this Jacqueline Fernandez? Check out her latest Instagram pictures RBA

    Is this Jacqueline Fernandez? Check out her latest Instagram pictures

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report snt

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    Pictures Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI RBA

    Pictures: Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan? Who looks better in BIKINI

    AEW all-elite wrestling: MJF maxwell jacob friedman scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking-ayh

    AEW: MJF's scathing promo on Dynamite targeting ex-WWE superstars has fans talking

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon