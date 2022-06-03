NBA announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards

The NBA announced the winner of all its “Fan Favourite Award” categories on Wednesday. Check out who bagged the top honours.

The NBA announced the winner of its “Fan Favourite Awards”, including Dunk of the Year, Assist of the Year, Handle of the Year, Buzzer-Beater of the Year, Fan moment of the Year, Viral Moment of the Year, and Photo of the Year. Two awards came from the San Antonio Spurs-Memphis Grizzlies game on February 28, as Ja Morant took home ‘Dunk of the Year’, while his teammate Steven Adams got the ‘Assist of the Year’ award. Ja Morant’s electric and spectacular dunk took home over Jakob Poeltl was the deserved winner for the Dunk of the Year as the grizzlies superstar lept high in the air to dunk over a great rim protector in Poeltl.

In the same game, Morant also scored two points after Steven Adams successfully threw a full-court pass with less than two seconds left in the half. Morant would end this game with a career-high 52 points as the Grizzlies defeated the Spurs.

Three Warriors players won the Fan award, including two from Stephen Curry, who won Viral Moment and Fan Moment of the Year. In front of a packed Maddison Square Garden (MSG) crowd, Curry attained the most regular-season three-pointers by a player in NBA history, going past Ray Allen‘s 2,973 three-pointers with his first three of the night.

Curry also won Fan Moment of the Year for spending time with a 10-year-old fan who thought she missed her chance to see her favourite player when Curry missed a game she attended.

Jordan Poole won the Handle of the Year award for a spectacular move past the Washington Wizards defence in March, while Gary Payton’s reverse dunk against the timberwolves won Photo of the year. The Buzzer-Beater of the Year award went to Devonte Graham of the New Orleans Pelicans after hitting a near-full court Buzzer-Beater to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder.