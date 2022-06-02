NBA 2022 Finals: Steve Kerr compares the rise of Boston Celtics to Golden State Warriors

Steve Kerr compared the rise of the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors by talking about the approaches of the two franchises in recent years in the NBA.

Steve Kerr compared the team-building approach of the two teams in the NBA 2022 Finals. The Golden State Warriors’ current core was started when it drafted Stephen Curry with the seventh overall pick in 2009. Two years later, Klay Thompson was drafted while the Warriors also traded Fan Favourite Monte Ellis for Andrew Bogut in a controversial move. 2012 saw the Warriors draft Harrison Barnes and Draymond Green. After appointing Steve Kerr as the head coach in 2014, the Warriors would win the championship, all of the five players being starters in 2015. The Warriors would win a record 73 games in a regular season a year later.

The Warriors gained more experience from losing in the Playoffs in 2013 and 2014 and finally broke out in 2015. It repeated this approach in 2019, as instead of trading for stars, the Warriors chose to draft players and retain its core. It took three years, but the Warriors are back in the Finals.

Similarly, the Celtics drafted its future superstar Jayson Tatum in 2017 after drafting Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown in 2014 and 2016, respectively. The Celtics made the playoffs every season after Tatum was drafted. However, it never made the NBA Finals. Many suggested that it should trade one of Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum. Yet, the Celtics decided to be patient, and its patience has been rewarded now.

Regarding the two teams, Warriors’ Steve Kerr said, “Gain more and more experience, then breakthrough... It’s going to be a hell of a series.”