NBA 2022: How Jayson Tatum just missed out on a 'dream come true'?

In a recent interview with NBA insider Ramona Shelburne, Jayson Tatum revealed that he wanted to be drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 because of the late-great Kobe Bryant. After a year at Duke University, Tatum entered the 2017 NBA Draft as one of the most highly touted players. In the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum was picked third overall behind Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball. The Lakers had the second overall pick, so Tatum missed his dream destination by a single choice, something he described as missing out on a "dream come true". Tatum's dream was solely based on his love for Kobe Bryant's game.

In Shelburne's recent piece, Tatum shared multiple instances of how Kobe influenced him. Tatum said about the 2017 NBA Draft, "The Lakers were my favourite team, and Kobe was my favourite player. So, it was crazy that the Lakers had the second pick, and I was so close to a dream come true. But, it was just like they didn't want anything to do with me at the time."

Tatum tried to instil a work ethic like Bryant in his school days as he would wake up at 5:30 every morning, armed with the key to the Chaminade College Prep gym, and work out with Hanlen before class, according to the piece. In 2018, Kobe Bryant reached out to Tatum for a series, and the pair proceeded to work out.

Tatum described his interaction with Bryant as "one of the coolest moments of his life". With him becoming a multi-time all-star and all-NBA player who has never missed the playoffs and may win his first title this season, Tatum is likely glad that the Celtics picked him. In hindsight, the 76ers and Lakers probably regret their decision to pass on Tatum.