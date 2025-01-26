Tamil Nadu govt issues notification on higher education costs for govt school students

The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various schemes for the educational advancement of poor and needy students. Government school students admitted to higher education are provided with a 7.5% reservation, and the government covers expenses including tuition, hostel, and transportation fees.

Emphasis on Education The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various education-related schemes. As part of this, various free schemes have been implemented to ensure that poor and needy students receive education. Schemes like the breakfast and lunch program, free bus passes, and educational assistance have been well-received by students. In addition, new schemes are being implemented for government school students joining higher education, unlike any other state.

Higher Education - Government Funding As a result, poor and needy students are studying in various fields like medicine and engineering without spending a single rupee. In this regard, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi has released information stating that the Dravidian Model government is making Tamil Nadu a leading state in higher education in India. Studies have shown that the 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme, which provides a monthly assistance of Rs. 1,000, has increased the number of women pursuing higher education.

Tamil Nadu Government Covers Education Costs Similarly, the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme has been implemented to enable students to achieve their higher education dreams without any hindrance. With the aim of enhancing higher education opportunities for government school students and ensuring they have appropriate access to higher education admissions, Chief Minister Stalin announced a 7.5% reservation for government school students in all professional courses, including engineering, medicine, and agriculture, in 2021.

1,165 Crore Rupees Allocation Following this, a government order was issued, and the reservation for government school students was immediately implemented. Under this initiative, the government covers the entire educational expenses of government school students, including tuition fees, hostel fees, and transportation costs. Over the past four academic years, over 1,165 crore rupees have been released under this scheme, benefiting 40,168 students. This achievement is a result of the Chief Minister's concern and proactive measures to ensure that government school students do not face any obstacles in pursuing higher education.

Benefits for Students Specifically, 35,530 students in professional courses, 2,382 in medical-related courses, 1,369 in agricultural courses, 261 in veterinary and fisheries-related courses, and 626 in law courses, totaling 40,168 government school students, have benefited from this reservation in the past four years, according to the report.

