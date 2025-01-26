Republic Day parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau honours late Ratan Tata's legacy with special tribute (WATCH)

Jharkhand’s Republic Day 2025 tableau honored late industrialist Ratan Tata, highlighting his contributions to Jamshedpur's development as the "Steel City." Featuring tribal art, women’s empowerment, and industrial achievements, the display celebrated Jharkhand’s heritage and progress, reflecting the theme "Golden Jharkhand: Legacy of Heritage and Progress."

Republic Day parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau honours late Ratan Tata's legacy with special tribute (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 26, 2025, 12:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

New Delhi: Jharkhand’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26 captured the nation’s attention as it paid tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The tableau highlighted the state’s rich heritage and its journey of progress while also showcasing a bust of Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Videos and photos of Jharkhand’s tableau, featuring Tata, went viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation.  

The theme of Jharkhand’s tableau, "Golden Jharkhand: Legacy of Heritage and Progress," celebrated the state’s industrial achievements, cultural heritage, and contributions to nation-building. The centrepiece focused on Jamshedpur, also known as the "Steel City," emphasizing its historical and industrial significance.   

Republic Day 2025: 5000 artists with over 45 forms perform at Kartavya Path during R-day parade [WATCH]

The tableau honoured Ratan Tata and the Tata Group for their significant role in Jharkhand’s development. Jamshedpur, named after Jamsetji Tata, was a focal point in the tableau, representing the city’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse under Tata’s leadership. Founded in 1907 at the confluence of the Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers, Jamshedpur is Jharkhand’s largest city and a major hub for industry and transportation.  

Ratan Tata, who played a key role in shaping the modern identity of Jamshedpur, was remembered for his vision and contributions to the city’s growth. The tableau showcased various industrial units in the city, often referred to as Tatanagar, underscoring the Tata Group's pivotal role in India’s industrial revolution.  

The tableau seamlessly combined Jharkhand’s industrial milestones with its vibrant cultural heritage. Traditional tribal art forms, including Sohrai and Khobar paintings, created by local artists, were prominently displayed. These art forms not only added a splash of colour but also highlighted the state’s rich artistic traditions.  

'In case you've forgotten...': Woman receives Republic Day surprise in delivery package, netizens react| WATCH

Women empowerment was another key feature of the tableau. Rural women were depicted creating traditional handicrafts, symbolizing their role in driving employment and contributing to Jharkhand’s development. This representation showcased how women are bridging the gap between heritage and progress in the state.  

Shalini Verma, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department of Jharkhand said, “This year, we decided to honour Ratan Tata for his unparalleled contributions. We have also emphasized education and women empowerment in the tableau, showing how they play a vital role in building a developed Jharkhand and India.”  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH) shk

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH)

Republic Day 2025: 5000 artists with over 45 forms perform at Kartavya Path during R-day parade [WATCH] anr

In a first, 5000 artists, 45 dance forms cover entire Kartavya Path at Republic Day Parade 2025 [WATCH]

PM Modi dons yellow-red striped Safa & brown jacket for Republic Day: Decoding his parade look over the years shk

PM Modi dons yellow-red striped Safa & brown jacket for Republic Day: Decoding his parade look over the years

Shocking! UP woman allegedly throws infant off roof following argument with sister anr

Shocking! UP woman allegedly throws infant off roof following argument with sister

In case you've forgotten Woman receives Republic Day surprise in delivery package, netizens react WATCH vkp

'In case you've forgotten...': Woman receives Republic Day surprise in delivery package, netizens react| WATCH

Recent Stories

Tennis Novak Djokovic slams haters by sharing MRI scan of his injury after shock Australian Open retirement hrd

Novak Djokovic slams haters by sharing MRI scan of his injury after shock Australian Open retirement

West Bengal govt offers Rs 5 lakh one-time grant for retiring contractual employees AJR

West Bengal govt offers Rs 5 lakh one-time grant for retiring contractual employees

PHOTOS: Mamta Kulkarni's spiritual journey as Mahamandaleshwar NTI

PHOTOS: Mamta Kulkarni's spiritual journey as Mahamandaleshwar

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH) shk

'Leader by example': PM Modi picks up waste at Kartavya Path on 76th Republic Day, wins hearts (WATCH)

Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends NTI

Gold Price RISES on Republic Day: Check today's latest market trends

Recent Videos

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Trump's HEATED EXCHANGE with LA Mayor Over California Wildfire Recovery Efforts | WATCH

Video Icon
Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: What Dhanraj Achar Said After Emotional EVICTION

Video Icon
Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Stunning Footage of Massive Border 2 Fire Near San Diego: Over 6,200 Acres Burned!

Video Icon
India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

India, Indonesia Strengthen Defense and Maritime Security Ties | Republic Day 2025

Video Icon
Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Watch | Vande Bharat Train's 1st Trial Run On World's Highest Rail Bridge In Jammu and Kashmir

Video Icon