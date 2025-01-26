Republic Day parade 2025: Jharkhand Tableau honours late Ratan Tata's legacy with special tribute (WATCH)

Jharkhand’s Republic Day 2025 tableau honored late industrialist Ratan Tata, highlighting his contributions to Jamshedpur's development as the "Steel City." Featuring tribal art, women’s empowerment, and industrial achievements, the display celebrated Jharkhand’s heritage and progress, reflecting the theme "Golden Jharkhand: Legacy of Heritage and Progress."

New Delhi: Jharkhand’s tableau at the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi on January 26 captured the nation’s attention as it paid tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The tableau highlighted the state’s rich heritage and its journey of progress while also showcasing a bust of Ratan Tata, who passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Videos and photos of Jharkhand’s tableau, featuring Tata, went viral on social media, drawing widespread appreciation.

The theme of Jharkhand’s tableau, "Golden Jharkhand: Legacy of Heritage and Progress," celebrated the state’s industrial achievements, cultural heritage, and contributions to nation-building. The centrepiece focused on Jamshedpur, also known as the "Steel City," emphasizing its historical and industrial significance.



Republic Day 2025: 5000 artists with over 45 forms perform at Kartavya Path during R-day parade [WATCH]

The tableau honoured Ratan Tata and the Tata Group for their significant role in Jharkhand’s development. Jamshedpur, named after Jamsetji Tata, was a focal point in the tableau, representing the city’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse under Tata’s leadership. Founded in 1907 at the confluence of the Swarnarekha and Kharkai rivers, Jamshedpur is Jharkhand’s largest city and a major hub for industry and transportation.

Ratan Tata, who played a key role in shaping the modern identity of Jamshedpur, was remembered for his vision and contributions to the city’s growth. The tableau showcased various industrial units in the city, often referred to as Tatanagar, underscoring the Tata Group's pivotal role in India’s industrial revolution.

The tableau seamlessly combined Jharkhand’s industrial milestones with its vibrant cultural heritage. Traditional tribal art forms, including Sohrai and Khobar paintings, created by local artists, were prominently displayed. These art forms not only added a splash of colour but also highlighted the state’s rich artistic traditions.



'In case you've forgotten...': Woman receives Republic Day surprise in delivery package, netizens react| WATCH

Women empowerment was another key feature of the tableau. Rural women were depicted creating traditional handicrafts, symbolizing their role in driving employment and contributing to Jharkhand’s development. This representation showcased how women are bridging the gap between heritage and progress in the state.

Shalini Verma, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department of Jharkhand said, “This year, we decided to honour Ratan Tata for his unparalleled contributions. We have also emphasized education and women empowerment in the tableau, showing how they play a vital role in building a developed Jharkhand and India.”

Latest Videos