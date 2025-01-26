In a first, 5000 artists, 45 dance forms cover entire Kartavya Path at Republic Day Parade 2025 [WATCH]

Over 5,000 artists showcased India's vibrant colors and cultural diversity through a performance featuring more than 45 dance forms during the Republic Day celebrations.

Over 5,000 artists, representing more than 45 dance forms, took part in a spectacular performance during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, highlighting India's vibrant colors and cultural diversity. The program, titled 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam', was created by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Sangeet Natak Akademi and was showcased during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path.

The dance forms showcased include Jhijhiya (Bihar), Mayur Ras (Uttar Pradesh), Dangi (Gujarat), Lambadi (Telangana), and Purulia Chau (West Bengal), among others.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended its rehearsals a few days ago, had earlier said, "This is a glimpse of India's fame through its cultural wealth.

