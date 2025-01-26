'Problem of plenty': Ravi Ashwin explains why he doesn't want to become BCCI chief selector (WATCH)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin showed his sympathy towards Ajit Agarkar while expressing his reluctance to become chief selector. 

Former India off-spiner Ravichandran Ashwin stated that he would not become the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chairman of selectors in the future. Following the squad announcement for the Champions Trophy 2025, current chief selector Ajit Agarkar came under heavy scrutiny after he took certain decisions that didn’t go down with the Indian cricket fans and experts alike. 

Agarkar was criticized for dropping Mohammed Siraj and Sanju Samson from the 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy, slated to take place from February 19 to March 9. The former India fast bowler, who succeeded Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the men’s selection committee also faced scrutiny over the team selection for India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia, where Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy were picked despite not having played the longest format of the game for India on home soil. 

Also read: Ravichandran Ashwin and IM Vijayan honoured with Padma Shri, PR Sreejesh gets Padma Bhushan

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin showed his sympathy towards Ajit Agarkar while expressing his reluctance to become chief selector. He added that given India’s immense pool of talented players, it’s difficult for him to become the chairman of the selection committee. 

“I mean, I don’t want to be the chairman of selectors or team manager or be in this decision-making position." the 38-year-old said. 

“In the upcoming IPL season, if both Gill and Ruturaj score runs, it’s going to be a problem of plenty (for the selectors). As fans of the Indian cricket team, we are blessed to have a pool of such talented players," he added. 

Ravichandran Ashwin further said that the players who have the ability to deliver in pressure situations should be given an opportunity to play in the big tournaments. He also highlighted that India need to give importance to the players who can pull the pressure off the team. 
“But, going forward, we must ensure that whatever the performances are, we will have to focus on pressure parameters for a big tournament,” he said. 

“We will have to give some weightage to players who do well under pressure. Because, in modern cricket, there are plenty of talented players who time the ball very well.” the veteran spinner added. 

Also read: ‘What difference will it make?’: Ashwin breaks silence on not getting farewell game before retirement (WATCH)

Ahead of the squad announcement for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, many were expecting to pick Karun Nair into the latter squad, considering his incredible performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he had amassed 779 runs, including five centuries and a fifty, at an exceptional average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.05. However, his performance in the domestic was not enough to seal his place in the ODI squad. 

For Sanju Samson, despite averaging over 55 in the ODIs, the Kerala batter didn’t get a nod for the Champions Trophy 2025. It was reported that his absence from the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy was the reason behind his non-selection to the India squad for England ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025. 

