Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler's heroics helps Heat make it 3-3 vs Celtics

    On Friday, Miami Heat drubbed Boston Celtics 111-103 in the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Thanks to Jimmy Butler's heroics, the series is locked 3-3, with the decider to be played on Sunday.

    NBA 2022 Eastern Conference Finals: Jimmy Butler heroics helps Miami Heat make it 3-3 vs Boston Celtics-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Boston, First Published May 28, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    In an elimination game for them, the Miami Heat kept its title hopes alive, led by a masterful Jimmy Butler performance and tied the eastern conference finals 3-3. With his team's season on the line on the road, Butler came out firing with 14 points and four assists in the first quarter to give the Heat a seven-point advantage. Butler scored or assisted more points than the entire Celtics team in the opening quarter.

    The Celtics cut down the Heat's lead to just two in the second quarter, largely thanks to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who combined for 22 points in the second period on very efficient shooting. The Heat took control of the game to start the second half, thanks to Max Strus, who had missed 14 straight 3s (for three games), and scored 11 points in the third quarter, including 3 3- pointers.

    ALSO READ: Soak it in Dub Nation, says Klay Thompson after Golden State Warriors return to NBA Finals

    Despite a late Celtics run to end the quarter, the Heat had extended its lead back to seven as the third quarter came to a close. Derrick White, who had 11 of his Celtics-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, led the Celtics back into the game in the fourth. With a white assist and three-pointer in back-to-back possessions, the Celtics took their first lead in two quarters, with 4:43 left.

    The Heat desperately needed an answer, and it got just that through a Kyle Lowry three-pointer. Lowry, who struggled in the first five games of this series due to injuries, put up a very useful 18-point-10 assist performance. To end the game, it was the Jimmy Butler show, as he scored seven points in the last couple of minutes of the game. Butler finished the game with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and four steals.

    ALSO READ: NBA Western Conference Finals - Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    The Celtics' Big 2 of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 50 points. However, they also had a staggering 11 turnovers. Marcus Smart struggled offensively, going four of 15 from the field, including one of nine from three-point range. The biggest story for Miami besides Jimmy Butler was its overall three-point shooting, as it made 15 3s at 42.9% after going 15.6% from behind the arc in the previous game. The win or go-home Game 7 will be in Miami on Monday at 6:30 AM IST.

    Last Updated May 28, 2022, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here is why-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here's why

    tennis French Open 2022: Honour to have football legends watch us play says Novak Djokovic snt

    French Open 2022: Honour to have football legends watch us play, says Djokovic

    tennis French Open 2022: Nadal-fan Zidane believes Alcaraz will eventually take over snt

    French Open 2022: Zidane, a Nadal fan, believes Alcaraz will eventually take over

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler classy ton puts Rajasthan in final against Bangalore; fans pumped-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's classy ton puts Rajasthan in final; fans pumped

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore against Rajasthan, netizens acclaim-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore, netizens acclaim

    Recent Stories

    Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked - adt

    Security cover for 424 VIPs in Punjab revoked

    Shah Rukh Khan Salman Khan selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam days drb

    Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s selfie with Madhuri Dixit reminds fans of ‘Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam’ days

    Dont justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing - adt

    Don't justify terrorism, India slams OIC over remarks on Yasin Malik sentencing

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here is why-ayh

    Commonwealth Games 2022: 3 Irish gymnasts asked to change nationality; here's why

    Friday Box Office Report KGF Chapter 2 to Anek Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here is how films performed drb

    Friday Box Office Report: KGF: Chapter 2 to Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, here's how films performed

    Recent Videos

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon