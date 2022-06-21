NBA 2022 Draft: Jabari Smith 'virtual lock' to go top two; favourite to be selected with the first pick

In an NBA Draft with seemingly no clear-cut number one pick, Jabari Smith has an advantage over the cream of the crop, according to recent intel from NBA insider Shams Charania.

According to reliable NBA Insider Shams Charania, Jabari Smith Jr is the favourite to go number one and “a top two lock” in the upcoming NBA draft. It is notable as there have been three prospects who’ve been thought of as possible first-overall picks, with Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero also in the running. Jabari Smith was a consensus All-American in his one college season while averaging 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. The ability to defend multiple positions stands out, and he can pose a matchup nightmare on the other end with his athleticism and outside shooting. The big man could be a cornerstone for the Orlando Magic alongside playmakers like Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner.

About Jabari’s Draft stock, insider Shams Charania said, “Auburn’s Jabari Smith, who worked out and met with the Magic [No. 1] and Thunder [No. 2] during the predraft process, is a virtual lock to go in the top two in the draft. He remains a favourite to go No. 1.”

ALSO READ: NBA off-season 2022 - Wizards and Knicks interested in Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner

Whether the Magic will pick at No. 1 is still not sure. The Magic could trade down into the top three, collect assets and choose one of Banchero or Holmgreen if Smith is taken first. The Rockets, who have the third pick, are reportedly interested in moving up. Holmgren was also a consensus All-American in his one college season and figures to be a double-double threat from when he steps onto an NBA court.

As with the other two, Banchero was also a consensus All-American freshman, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four. He fits into the positionless basketball approach that many teams operate in the NBA and has no shortage of offensive upside.