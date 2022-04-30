NBA star Dwight Howard rejuvenates in Varanasi, praises its magical reformation

Dwight Howard took some time off from his NBA stint and visited Varanasi, where he witnessed the Ganga Aarti. He also praised Indian PM Narendra Modi for reforming the spiritual city.

National Basketball Association (NBA) star Dwight Howard, who plays for Los Angeles Lakers, has taken time off from his basketball duties and visited India. He recently went to Varanasi, where he witnessed the highly-famous Ganga Aarti. Moreover, he was mesmerised by his ‘spiritual journey’ in the holy city and claimed that his soul was rejuvenated.

Howard has shared his journey throughout on Instagram. "At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations, @narendramodi, for magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends. I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more," he captioned one of the posts, as he is seen getting a tilak painted on his forehead by the Ganges river.

ALSO READ: Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

Howard also clicked pictures along with his friends, including cops and security personnel, while captioning the post "Namaste 🙏🏾". He was also seen meeting with local visitors and clicking p[ictures with them outside some food chains. "Spread love 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾", he captioned one of the posts, while the other read, "Lay the vibe don’t need no sage."

The 36-year-old Howard has been playing in the NBA for around a couple of decades, since 2004. He began his career with Orlando Magic and plays in the Center position. He won the title once with the Lakers in 2020 and has won numerous accolades throughout his career. Playing for the United States of America (USA), he has won a couple of gold medals, including one during the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a bronze.