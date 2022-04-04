Sunny Leone's basketball competition with her husband; find out who makes the goal

We all like Bollywood actress Sunny Leone's lively personality. She mesmerises us with her amazing beauty and lovely nature. One such energetic video of Sunny Leone playing basketball with her husband Daniel Weber has emerged on social media. In this video, Sunny can be seen attempting to snatch the basketball from her husband. But he easily surpasses her. The footage shows Sunny Leone in a hot red sari, and she is playing the game with great enthusiasm.

In the video background, we can hear the 'Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana' song intro part from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Recently, Sunny Leone was in the Maldives with her husband, Daniel Weber. She also posted several photos from her beach getaway. Once again, we can see Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber spending quality time together. Sunny Leone shared this video on Instagram with the caption, "Tag your best friend!!"

Sunny Leone's Instagram account is jam-packed with fascinating material. She had a great response when a fan inscribed her name on his arm.

Fans of the stunning actress reacted positively to the video, leaving heart emojis in the comments area. Sunny Leone rose to prominence after appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss in 2011. Following that, she appeared in a number of Bollywood films and music videos. Her most well-known Bollywood films are 'Jism 2,' 'Ragini MMS 2,' and 'Ek Paheli Leela.' She is currently working in the South film business. She was previously seen in the action series Anamika. Sunny Leone will soon be seen in the Malayalam film Rangeela.

