Sunil Chhetri opened up on battling injury before meeting Lionel Messi in Mumbai during the GOAT Tour.

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri has revealed how injury nearly kept him away from meeting Lionel Messi during the Argentine’s GOAT Tour stop in Mumbai. Despite physical setbacks, Chhetri said the fan in him overcame the professional hesitation, allowing him to share a memorable moment with Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez.

Messi’s tour across India included visits to Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium and Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on December 13, followed by Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on December 14. Chhetri attended the Mumbai event, where he was seen conversing with Messi and receiving an Argentina shirt from the World Cup winner.

On Instagram, Chhetri reflected on the experience, admitting that his injury had restricted him to limited mobility and frequent sessions with physiotherapists. He confessed that he almost skipped the trip, but his passion as a fan prevailed. “I almost didn’t make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway,” he wrote. He described meeting Messi as “exactly what I needed,” calling the Argentine’s artistry an antidote to difficult times.

Chhetri expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank Messi personally for his contribution to football. He also highlighted the joy of meeting Rodrigo De Paul, another World Cup winner, and Luis Suarez, whom he described as “arguably the most complete No.9 of our generation.” He praised Mumbai for the warmth shown to him, saying the city made him feel loved and appreciated.

Messi, Suarez, and De Paul concluded their India tour with a visit to Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on December 15, marking the final leg of their four‑city journey.

Beyond the event, Chhetri has previously spoken about the long‑running debate between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In a 2024 interview with Raj Shamani, he explained that while he idolized Ronaldo for his discipline and hard work, he enjoyed watching Messi more. “Between these two? Ronaldo. I have learned and followed him a lot: the hard work bit, the being disciplined bit,” Chhetri said. He added that Messi’s style was magical and difficult to replicate, while Ronaldo’s blueprint was easier to understand and follow.

Chhetri emphasized that Messi’s brilliance lies in the unpredictability of his play. “When you see Messi, you think, ‘Kya kar diya isne yaar? Kaise karoge?’ It’s magic in a way,” he remarked.

Currently, Chhetri stands fourth in the list of all‑time top international goalscorers with 95 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo leads with 143, followed by Lionel Messi with 115 and Ali Daei with 108. Chhetri’s consistency has placed him among football’s elite, making his reflections on meeting Messi even more significant for fans in India and beyond.