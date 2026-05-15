Mushfiqur Rahim expresses confidence in Bangladesh's form, aiming for consistency in the 2nd Test against Pakistan. He says the team has plans for the returning Babar Azam and praises captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's leadership.

Ready for Babar Azam's challenge Pakistan will be boosted by the return of batter Babar Azam. The 31-year-old missed the first Test in Mirpur due to a left knee injury. However, Mushfiqur Rahim believes Bangladesh are ready for the challenge Babar brings, highlighting how Bangladesh managed to get the better of him during their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan in 2024. "I am sure [Babar's] presence will be a boost for the Pakistan team, especially because he is a world-class cricketer. But he played in the two Tests when we beat them in Pakistan, still we beat them." said Rahim.Babar Azam managed to score just 64 runs in the 2024 series and was dismissed twice by Nahid Rana. Rana, the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April, has been in the form of his life and picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first Test in Mirpur."We know where to attack him, how to plan against him. We are hopeful of executing those plans. If we can do that, we can definitely put him and the team under pressure," said the 39-year-old. Rahim praises captain Shanto Praising Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rahim said the captain's leadership and consistency have been crucial for the side's progress. "Shanto is batting really well. I think his biggest plus is that he takes leadership positively. He leads by example, so we are all bound to follow him. I think he is a great leader. I am hopeful that he continues to bat in this consistent way, in Tests and other formats too," he added. Historic win boosts Bangladesh Bangladesh produced a brilliant all-round performance in the first Test to secure a historic 104-run victory over Pakistan, boosting their status in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The victory in Mirpur propelled Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. The second Test starts on Saturday, 16th May at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (ANI).(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim has backed his side's recent performances and said the team will look to maintain consistency as they continue to improve across formats, while also acknowledging the challenge posed by Pakistan.Ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in Sylhet on Saturday, Rahim said Bangladesh had executed their plans well in recent matches and credited their disciplined approach for success. "I think the Pakistan team is obviously struggling in Tests, ODIs and T20Is but we won [in Dhaka] because we played really well," Rahim said, as quoted by ICC. "We were consistent against them. We will try to play in the same way," Rahim added.Pakistan will be boosted by the return of batter Babar Azam. The 31-year-old missed the first Test in Mirpur due to a left knee injury. However, Mushfiqur Rahim believes Bangladesh are ready for the challenge Babar brings, highlighting how Bangladesh managed to get the better of him during their historic 2-0 series win in Pakistan in 2024. "I am sure [Babar's] presence will be a boost for the Pakistan team, especially because he is a world-class cricketer. But he played in the two Tests when we beat them in Pakistan, still we beat them." said Rahim.Babar Azam managed to score just 64 runs in the 2024 series and was dismissed twice by Nahid Rana. Rana, the ICC Men's Player of the Month for April, has been in the form of his life and picked up a brilliant five-wicket haul in the first Test in Mirpur."We know where to attack him, how to plan against him. We are hopeful of executing those plans. If we can do that, we can definitely put him and the team under pressure," said the 39-year-old.Praising Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rahim said the captain's leadership and consistency have been crucial for the side's progress. "Shanto is batting really well. I think his biggest plus is that he takes leadership positively. He leads by example, so we are all bound to follow him. I think he is a great leader. I am hopeful that he continues to bat in this consistent way, in Tests and other formats too," he added.Bangladesh produced a brilliant all-round performance in the first Test to secure a historic 104-run victory over Pakistan, boosting their status in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The victory in Mirpur propelled Bangladesh to sixth in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 standings. The second Test starts on Saturday, 16th May at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (ANI). Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source