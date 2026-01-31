Ankita Raina defeated Akanksha Nitture in straight sets on Day 1 of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series. Other winners advancing in the qualifiers include Kristina Sidorova, Kulikova Anastasia, Zuzzana Pawlikowska, and Yasmine Kabbaj.

Indian veteran player Ankita Raina put in a well-rounded display as she defeated Akanksha Nitture in straight sets on Day 1 of the 2026 Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) on Saturday. The other winners of the day were Kristina Sidorova, Kulikova Anastasia, Zuzzana Pawlikowska, Matsuda Misaki, Nicole Fossa Huergo, Peangtarn Plipuech and Yasmine Kabbaj, as per a press release from MSLTA.

Highlights From Other Qualifier Matches

The day's action began with Russia's emerging talent, Kristina Sidorova, who defeated 26-year-old Zeel Desai 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the next qualifying round. The 19-year-old played aggressively from start to finish as her cross-court shots never let Zeel Desai settle into the match.

Meanwhile, on Court 1, Finland's Kulikova Anastasia eased past Naoko Eto in dominant fashion, winning both sets 6-0. The hard-court specialist made the most of serves and posted a staggering Win on a 1st Serve percentage of 90%.

Fifteen-year-old local talent Parthsarthi Aru Mundhe put in a spirited showing in her Qualifier loss against the third seed Zuzzana Pawlikowska. Parthsarthi Aru Mundhe won a closely contested first set, however, the Polish right-hander grew into the game as it progressed and eventually won the remaining two sets comfortably to win the match 6-7, 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth seeded Matsuda Misaki faced India's Saumya Vig and put in a clinical performance that resulted in her winning 6-0, 6-1. The 27-year-old controlled the baseline from start to finish and picked the right moments to approach the net and upset Saumya's rhythm.

Argentinian right-hander Nicole Fossa Huergo cruised past Hiroko Kuwata and won in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. She inched closer to qualifying for the Main Draw after an ominous display that saw her control the pace of the game from start to finish.

Thai right-hander, Peangtarn Plipuech upset the fourth seeded Yaroslava Bartashevich in a tightly contested match that ended 6-2, 3-6, 6-2. The 33-year-old veteran took the first step to qualifying for the Main Draw.

Second seeded Yasmine Kabbaj defeated Sonal Patil on Centre Court in straight sets to win the match 6-0, 6-2.

Ankita Raina's Dominant Performance

Indian veteran player Ankita Raina was in top form as she defeated Maharashtra's Akanksha Nitture in straight sets. The scoreline of 6-2, 6-1 was representative of the nature of the action that unfolded as Raina utilised her cross-court shots and Tennis IQ to devastating effect. (ANI)