Mbappé didn't hold back, saying France was a 'complete failure' in the game. He admitted that the team's performance, both tactically and technically, was nowhere near what they had planned.

In a shocking move, French captain Kylian Mbappé has publicly slammed his own team and their strategy after their 2-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup semi-final. He bluntly said that France's performance was terrible and they simply didn't deserve to be in the final.

Spain completely outplayed France tactically, shutting down their powerful attack and taking full advantage of every mistake the French defence made. Mbappé expressed his deep frustration with his teammates during the post-match press conference.

Mbappé openly called France's performance a 'complete failure'. 'Tactically or technically, we just didn't play the game we were supposed to,' he said. 'You can't win a World Cup semi-final if you don't even do the basic things right.

Our ball possession and our moves were not at all fit for a semi-final,' Mbappé made it clear. He also admitted that their plan to use high-pressing against Spain failed because Spain was far better at controlling the game.

Mbappé pointed out that Spain tactically trapped them in the midfield, which sealed their fate. 'Spain constantly used three players in the midfield to block our two players. Against a team like Spain, that is a huge risk. After that, the game completely slipped out of our hands,' he explained. Mbappé added that his dream of leading the country to another historic moment was now shattered.

For Mbappé, who was leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals, this was one of the worst matches of his career. Besides touching the ball 34 times, the French superstar couldn't manage a single shot at the Spanish goal.

Despite the heavy criticism, Mbappé said he will take it on the chin and move forward with his head held high. He now plans to focus on the new club season with Real Madrid after a holiday. 'Football doesn't wait for anyone. We will learn from this defeat and start all over again,' Mbappé said.