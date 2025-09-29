Jose Mourinho, now coach of Benfica, is set for a return to Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, stirring memories of his 'special one' era.

Lisbon: It was upon Jose Mourinho's arrival at Chelsea in 2004 that he proclaimed himself a "special one", although that sheen has worn away two decades on as he returns to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday with Benfica.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Portuguese coach claims he is more "humble" and "altruistic" these days, but at his Benfica presentation he still made the point that even though he is considered to have struggled in recent years, he has led two teams to European finals.

Bringing those big nights and silverware to Benfica is the 62-year-old's new mission, after he was sacked by Turkish side Fenerbahce in August.

Mourinho won the Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan, as well as three Premier League titles in two spells at Chelsea and La Liga with Real Madrid, and is a bigger 'celebrity' than Portuguese sides are accustomed to having on their benches.

Benfica president Rui Costa is believed to have turned towards Mourinho to give himself extra weight in upcoming club elections in October, although he denied that.

"Mourinho is Benfica's coach because we believe he has all the credentials to lead a club like ours," insisted Costa.

A comfortable 3-0 win at AVS on his second debut at the helm, 25 years after he first coached Benfica, was followed by a 1-1 draw at home against Rio Ave, and a 2-1 victory against Gil Vicente on Friday.

Chelsea fans are looking forward to seeing the coach once again, and the club -- cashing in -- put the game in the top tier of ticket pricing even though Benfica are not the most illustrious opposition.

"Stop exploiting our loyalty," said the Chelsea Supporters Trust in a statement but the game is set to sell out.

Like Mourinho, Chelsea have lost their way in recent years, with Manchester City and Liverpool dominant in England.

However the Blues won the Club World Cup this summer and the Conference League, to end a four-year trophy drought and collect the first silverware since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over in 2022.

"There was a big change with crazy investment and a period of a few years where it looked like they lost direction," said Mourinho last week.

"For a couple of years, it was hard. For one that loves the club, it was hard."

- Three fingers -

Mourinho had a strong relationship with Chelsea supporters, particularly in his first spell at the club.

He forged an us-against-them mentality as critics blasted the Blues for their spending under former owner Roman Abramovich.

Mourinho threw a Premier League medal and his blazer into the crowd at Stamford Bridge after securing back-to-back league titles in April 2006 by beating Manchester United 3-0.

However when he returned with the Red Devils in March 2017 some Chelsea fans chanted "Judas" at him, and he also went on to coach the Blues' rivals Tottenham.

Mourinho held up three fingers, after the FA Cup defeat with Man United, to remind Chelsea supporters of the three Premier League trophies he had brought them.

"If the fans are great to me, then great. If they are not, that's fine and no problem but I am happy to be back," said Mourinho, who will likely receive a warm welcome, at least at the start.

No stranger to touchline antics or antagonising opposition supporters, whether that reception is maintained may depend on how the night unfolds.

Both sides are keen to get off the mark in the Champions League, having lost their opening matches -- Benfica against Qarabag and Chelsea at Bayern Munich.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)