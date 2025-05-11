In 2016, Indian cricketers wore jerseys with their mothers' names during an ODI vs New Zealand as part of Star Plus' 'Nayi Soch' campaign—a heartfelt tribute celebrating the invaluable role and contributions of mothers in shaping their lives.

The entire world is celebrating Mother’s Day, with many honouring the role of their mothers in shaping their lives. Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year to recognise and appreciate the unconditional love, sacrifices, and influence of mothers across the world.

Mother’s Day was introduced by Anna Jarvis in 1907 after the passing away of her own mother. Anna started a campaign to honour her mother, which later became a national holiday in the United States in 1914, thanks to the efforts of former US President Woodrow Wilson. In India, Mother’s Day gained widespread popularity over the years, with many expressing their gratitudes to their mothers for unconditional love and sacrifices they have made in shaping their children's lives,

People across the world take pride in their mothers’ resilience, compassion, and unwavering support, often commemorating the day through heartfelt gestures and posts on social media.

When Indian cricketers honoured their mothers

As the entire India celebrates the occasion of Mother’s Day, there was a time when Indian cricketers paid their respects and tribute to their mothers in a most unique way. Back in October 2016, Team India players walked out to the field for the fifth and final ODI of the series match against New Zealand. However, the spectators at the Visakhapatnam stadium were left pleasantly surprised when the Indian players took the field by bearing the names of their mothers on the jersey.

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Jasprirt Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and rest of the Indian players proudly donned their Indian jersey with their mothers’ names on the back. It became a talking point as fans and commentators alike lauded the heartfelt gesture. It was an initiative by Star Plus with a campaign named ‘Nayi Soch’ to highlight the importance of mothers across the country.

The honour became extra special as Team India registered a massive 190-run win over New Zealand. After opting to bat first, the Men in Blue posted a total of 269/6 in 50 overs. Rohit Sharma led the batting with an innings of 70 off 65 balls, while Virat Kohli scored 65 off 76 balls. Apart from Rohit and Kohli, then Skipper MS Dhoni (41) and Kedar Jadhav (39) made vital contributions to India’s batting.

With a target of 270, New Zealand were bundled out for paltry 79 in 23.1 overs. Amit Mishra led India’s bowling attack with figures of 5/18 at an economy rate of 3 in his spell of six overs.

Significance of unique honour by Indian players

Ahead of the ODI match against New Zealand, then Team India skipper MS Dhoni highlighted the importance of the honour by Indian cricketers, stating that players were carrying the dad’s surname for a very long time and it is important to show their gratitude to their mothers.

“We are quite used to having surnames from dad's side. And, what’s important is to appreciate the stuff that mothers have done for us.” Dhoni said at that time.

“It’s a very emotional connection and it’s good that it’s put on a public platform. I would like to request the whole of India to keep this in mind and appreciate them every day,” he further explained.