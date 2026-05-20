The India U18 Men's Hockey Team drew 3-3 with Australia in their final match in Bhopal, ending the four-match series with one win, two draws, and a loss. Karan Gautam, Ben Siddharth, and Ketan Kushwaha were the goal scorers for India.

The India U18 Men's Hockey Team ended their four-match series against Australia with a 3-3 draw at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday. The U18 men finished the series with one win, two draws, and one loss, as per a Hockey India press release.

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Thrilling Men's Encounter Ends in a Draw

India started the match strongly and scored two early goals, courtesy of Karan Gautam (10'), who converted a penalty corner in the 10th minute, followed by a field goal from Ben Siddharth (14'). However, Australia fought back and equalised in the second quarter. Jet Johnstone (18', 25') scored a crucial brace to bring Australia level by halftime. After a closely fought third quarter, India regained the lead thanks to a field goal by captain Ketan Kushwaha (40'). India did their best to defend the advantage, but Australia found another equaliser late in the game as Andrew Faulds (57') scored a field goal with just three minutes remaining.

Dominant Display by U18 Women's Team

Earlier in the day, the India U18 Women's Hockey Team produced a dominant display to defeat the Australia U18 Women's Team 4-1 in the fourth and final match of the series. (ANI)