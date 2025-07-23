The 2025 MLS All-Star Game returns this week in Austin, with global icons and top North American talent squaring off. Here's what to know about the must-watch showdown.

The 2025 MLS All-Star Game is set to take place at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, this Wednesday, July 23 at 9 p.m. ET. The annual mid-season event features the best of Major League Soccer against a stacked lineup from Liga MX, continuing the inter-league rivalry that has brought fresh energy to North American football.

For MLS fans, there’s a lot to be excited about. The All-Star squad this year is packed with big names and rising stars. Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba are the clear headline-makers from Inter Miami, but there’s quality across the roster. Nashville SC’s Sam Surridge and MVP front-runner Evander of FC Cincinnati bring firepower, while USMNT hopefuls like Diego Luna and Sebastian Berhalter add youth and drive.

Also on the MLS side are players like Anders Dreyer, who has been a standout for San Diego FC, and Cristian Espinoza, continuing his consistent impact for the San Jose Earthquakes. With players selected by fans, coaches, and league officials, the final group reflects the best of MLS so far in 2025.

Across the field, the Liga MX squad brings star power and experience. Led by Mexican internationals Alexis Vega and goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón, the team also features international veterans Sergio Ramos and James Rodríguez, both now plying their trade in Mexico. The inclusion of Ramos and Rodríguez adds undeniable global appeal to the matchup.

Liga MX has also brought in several domestic award-winners, including fullback of the year Jesús Gallardo and attacking midfielder of the year Alexis Vega. Add in players like Henry Martín and Paulinho, and there’s no shortage of offensive threats on that side either.

The setting, Q2 Stadium in Austin is known for its energy and atmosphere. With passionate fans from both sides of the border expected to fill the venue, the stage is set for a fast-paced, high-profile clash.

As for how to watch, the game will be broadcast live on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, offering fans worldwide access to the event. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

With world-class players on both sides and rising talents looking to prove themselves, the 2025 MLS All-Star Game promises a battle of skill, and continental bragging rights.