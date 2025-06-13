Major League Soccer players are demanding a larger share of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 prize money, protesting the current agreement that caps their earnings.

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is just around the corner, but a heated pay dispute between Major League Soccer (MLS) and its players is threatening to overshadow the tournament. Let's look at the issue in detail.

What's at stake?

The MLS players are demanding a bigger share of the tournament's prize money, which includes a participation fee of $9.55 million for each MLS team. They're also seeking additional compensation for their performances, which could increase their earnings.

According to the existing collective bargaining agreement (CBA), players are eligible to receive 50% of the prize money in undefined tournaments like the Club World Cup. However, the MLS has proposed a revised deal, offering 20% of the prize money earned from the group stage onward, with a potential total of $24 million in performance bonuses if an MLS team wins the tournament.

Players' demands

Under the CBA, MLS players receive a maximum of $1 million in prize money, regardless of their team's performance. This cap has sparked outrage among players, who feel they deserve a fairer share of the revenue.

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) has accused the league of refusing to negotiate and offering "below-standard" compensation. They're seeking a better deal, with more participation bonuses and a bigger share of the prize money. The MLSPA believes the proposed 20% share is "below international standard."

Protests and reactions

Players from Seattle Sounders FC, one of the participating MLS teams, have already protested by wearing shirts with "Club World Cup Ca$h Grab" and "#FairShareNow" during a warm-up session. The MLSPA has also expressed disappointment and frustration with the league's proposal.

The MLS has proposed a revised compensation structure, offering 20% of the prize money earned from the group stage onward. However, the players are seeking a more substantial share, with the MLSPA arguing that the proposed offer is "below international standards".

While it's unlikely that the dispute will directly impact the tournament, it has already drawn unwanted attention to the MLS's pay structure. If the players and MLS don't reach an agreement, players risk being fined and reprimanded by the league.

Why other leagues aren't protesting

It's unclear how other leagues and teams are compensating their players for the Club World Cup. The breakdown and distribution of prize money and participation fees vary across leagues.