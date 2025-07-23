Bukayo Saka’s goal proved the difference as Arsenal edged AC Milan in Singapore. A closer look at what unfolded in their preseason meeting.

Arsenal opened their Asia tour with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AC Milan at Singapore’s National Stadium on Wednesday.

The Premier League side needed a moment of quality to separate two competitive lineups, and Bukayo Saka delivered just that in the second half. His finish off a sharp Jakub Kiwior cross was enough to seal the win for Mikel Arteta’s men in their first real test of preseason.

Despite Milan enjoying more of the ball early on, Arsenal carried the greater threat in the attacking third. Ethan Nwaneri came close to scoring in the first half, forcing Pietro Terracianno into a strong save.

New signing Christian Norgaard was handed a starting berth, while fellow arrivals Martin Zubimendi and Kepa Arrizabalaga were introduced after the break. Arsenal also gave minutes to youth prospects like Max Dowman, Marli Salmon, and Joshua Nichols.

The tempo shifted after halftime. Arsenal found more rhythm and deservedly took the lead through Saka’s clinical finish on the bounce.

Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino each tested Milan’s substitute keeper Lorenzo Torriani, who did well to keep the scoreline tight.

As has become custom in some preseason friendlies, the match concluded with a penalty shootout. Milan edged it 6-5 in sudden death. Kepa saved three, but Torriani responded with crucial stops of his own. A missed effort from Salmon opened the door for Milan’s Christian Comotto to convert the winning kick.

After the match, Saka spoke about the positive signs: “Today was our first big test and we passed it. We won so we are happy… We have some new signings. We are all quality players and we have the confidence we will have a big year.”