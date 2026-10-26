Content creator Palvi Kothari Jain was hit by Suryakumar Yadav’s baseball shot at an MLB event in Mumbai. Her viral video drew concern from the cricketer and his wife, Devisha Shetty. Despite the injury, Jain kept the ball as a souvenir.

In what was supposed to be a fun, romantic date with her husband at her first baseball game, content creator Palvi Kothari Jain ended up going viral for all the wrong reasons after she was hit by former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s shot at a Major League Baseball event in Mumbai on Saturday, October 24.

Suryakumar Yadav enthralled the crowd at the Andheri Sports Complex with his powerful hitting skills during the mixed 3-on-3 baseball tournament. The flamboyant Indian batter is an ambassador for Major League Baseball (MLB) in India and represented the New York Yankees in the Home Run Derby-style showcase.

Suryakumar pulled off three home runs during his explosive hitting display, helping propel the Yankees team, alongside former MLB champion Nick Swisher and American softball player Rachel Garcia, to victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Also Read: US Ambassador Welcomes MLB to India at Inaugural Mumbai 3v3 Event

Female Fan Struck by Suryakumar Yadav’s powerful Shot

As Suryakumar Yadav unleashed three powerful shots in his rare appearance in baseball gear representing MLB India, one of his towering hits accidentally sailed into the spectator stands and struck fan Palvi Kothari Jain.

In a video posted on her Instagram handle, Palvi shared the dramatic aftermath of being hit by the baseball. The clip shows her holding an ice pack provided by stadium medical staff, who immediately rushed in to treat the swelling and apply pain-relief spray, as her left bicep was swelling after the impact.

Alongside the video, Palvi Kothari Jain captioned a hilarious exchange with her husband that resonated with thousands of fans online:

“Husband: Let's go to this first-ever baseball event, it will be fun. The Fun.”

Watch The Viral Video Here

Andheri Sports Complex saw thousands of energetic fans witness high-octane baseball action blended with music and entertainment as Major League Baseball made its historic South Asian debut.

Alongside Suryakumar Yadav, his former Indian teammates Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Kashvee Gautam, and Radha Yadav traded their bats for baseball gear as they showcased their hitting power alongside World Series champions like Nick Swisher, Jake Arrieta, and Adrián Gonzalez.

Suryakumar and Devisha Shetty React

The viral video of Palvi Kothari Jain’s unfortunate sideline injury quickly racked up thousands of likes and views across Instagram and X, eventually catching the direct attention of the star batter and his wife, Devisha Shetty.

In the comment section, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his concern and wrote:

“Ooppss hope you okay?"

Suryakumar’s wife, Devisha Shetty, commented:

"Oh nooo hope it's not hurting too bad"

Palvi Kothari Jain kept the ball that struck her bicep as a unique souvenir from the MLBxMumbai Baseball event at Andheri Sports Complex.

Despite the painful welt, she signed off her post in high spirits, proving that even an unexpected trip to the medical tent couldn't spoil the thrill of India's historic baseball showcase.

Also Read: MLB India Brings Together Cricket Stars for Inaugural 3-on-3 Event