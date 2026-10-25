MLB hosted its first 3-on-3 baseball event in Mumbai, featuring cricket stars like Suryakumar Yadav and Shardul Thakur. The Yankees emerged winners as players explored the technical similarities and differences between cricket and baseball.

MLB Debuts 3-on-3 Baseball in Mumbai

Major League Baseball (MLB) hosted its inaugural MLBx Mumbai 3-on-3 baseball event at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex on Saturday, bringing together Indian cricketers and baseball players for the competition. Indian cricketers, including MLB India ambassador Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Deepak Chahar and Radha Yadav, entertained the crowd alongside former MLB stars Nick Swisher, Jake Arrieta and Adrian Gonzalez.

Tournament Structure and Results

The participants were divided into four teams named after some of Major League Baseball’s most historic franchises: the Cubs, Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees. Former National League Cy Young Award winner, All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Jake Arrieta teamed up with Shardul Thakur and Radha Yadav for the Cubs. The Red Sox featured 2013 World Series champion Gomes alongside Kashvee Gautam and Deepak Chahar. Five-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award winner Adrian Gonzalez joined Jitesh Sharma and Jordan Woolery in the Dodgers team. Meanwhile, All-Star outfielder and first baseman and 2009 World Series champion Nick Swisher teamed up with Suryakumar Yadav and Rachel Garcia for the Yankees. Notably, the Yankees emerged as the winners of the competition.

Insights from Cricketers and MLB Stars

Speaking to reporters, Shardul Thakur highlighted the similarities between cricket and baseball, noting that the latter requires a different technique. He expressed hope that the format would gain popularity in India. "The one similarity that is very obvious is that we get to see the ball and hit it far. But the way this sport is evolving is really exciting. We got to learn something new, and the technique is a little different. So, if I want to try it professionally, I'll have to learn the technique...I really, really hope that this kind of game also picks up in India," he said.

Meanwhile, Indian women’s cricketer Radha Yadav described the experience as fun and encouraged people in India to try baseball, saying it allows them to enjoy batting with a free mind. “It was a lot of fun. People should start playing baseball because everyone in India likes batting. Anyone who enjoys batting can try it and will have fun. You just need a big ground, three or four people, a few balls, and you can keep hitting the ball and fetching it. You don’t have to think too much; you just have to hit sixes. Technique is not that important, so you can play with a free mind. I had a lot of fun and am really grateful to have been here today. I enjoyed it a lot,” she told ANI.

Jake Arrieta, on the other hand, expressed a desire to play more cricket, saying he could improve with more practice, particularly with a bat different from the one he usually uses. “I wish I got to play a lot more cricket so I could get a little bit better at it, especially with a bat that's a lot different from the one that we use. I think if I had a little bit more time, I could be pretty good at cricket,” Jake Arrieta told ANI.

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