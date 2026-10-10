Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav went viral for accurately predicting India's bowling changes from his living room during their defeat to the West Indies in a high-scoring thriller. Currently out of the national squad, Yadav is focusing on domestic tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to earn his spot back.

Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav might not be part of the active playing XI for the ongoing T20I series against West Indies, but the T20 World Cup-winning skipper remains as deeply invested in the team's strategies as ever.

The second T20I between India and West Indies witnessed a run-feast in Ranchi, where over 500 runs were scored across a chaotic 38.3 overs, with the West Indies pulling off a record-shattering chase of 250 to level the five-match series. Indian bowling attack was cut to the sword by aggressive stroke-play and heavy evening dew.

Mayank Yadav led the bowling attack with figures of 3/36 at an economy rate of 12 in his spell of three overs. Kuldeep Yadav conceded 53 runs and picked up a wicket in four overs. However, Arshdeep Singh (0/45), Axar Patel (0/63), Shivam Dube (0/30), and Naman Dhir (0/25) failed to make an impact.

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Suryakumar Yadav’s Living Room Strategy Session Goes Viral

As Team India suffered a defeat in the second T20I against the West Indies, former captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is not in the Men in Blue’s scheme of things for white-ball cricket, was caught on camera engaging in a hilarious living room strategy session while watching the match from home.

In a video recorded by his wife, Devisha Shetty, Suryakumar was seen breaking down the remaining five overs of India's bowling attack with remarkable precision.

“One over will be bowled by Guddu (Kuldeep Yadav), one by Axar Patel, and one by Paji (Arshdeep Singh),” the former India T20I captain said.

“Mayank Yadav will bowl, and the final over will be bowled by the giant, Shivam Dube,” he added.

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When Suryakumar was calculating how the bowling attack should navigate the closing stages of the innings, West Indies were at 186/4 in 14.5 overs and needed 64 off 31 balls to win the match. The 15th over was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav, to whom he handed the ball as India desperately searched for a breakthrough.

Although Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford continued their relentless assault to steer the visitors home, SKY's live tactical breakdown from his living room remains a talking point among cricket enthusiasts everywhere.

Will Suryakumar Yadav Return to T20Is?

Suryakumar Yadav is not in the scheme of things across all formats for Team India, as the selectors have decided to transition toward younger talent, leaving the veteran batter to focus entirely on domestic cricket circuits to prove his match fitness and form.

The 35-year-old’s last competitive appearance was in the Mumbai T20 League, where he played for Triumph Knights Mumbai North East and aggregated 163 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 40.75 in five matches. This was his first competitive tournament after being left out of the India T20I squad as a captain and a player.

Currently, the India T20I side is being led by Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar’s middle-order spot is being taken by Shreyas, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Shivam Dube, making a comeback challenging for the former captain. Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav was left out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy squad due to a lack of red-ball practice.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to make his domestic return in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will take place in November, where he will be eager to showcase his explosive prowess and force the national selectors to reconsider his name for future white-ball assignments.

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