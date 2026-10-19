MLB legend Nick Swisher expressed his excitement for the first-ever MLBx event in India on Oct 24 in Mumbai. He called the collaboration between cricket and baseball fantastic and looks forward to meeting Suryakumar Yadav, aka 'Mr 360'.

MLB legend Nick Swisher expressed his excitement ahead of the first-ever MLBx event in India, scheduled to take place on October 24 at the Mumbai Football Arena, Andheri Sports Complex. The event will bring together cricket, baseball and softball, celebrating the connection between the sports and introducing fans to a unique sporting experience. “I’m so excited! The furthest I’ve ever travelled has been Dubai, so I’m really looking forward to visiting Mumbai and experiencing the city, its culture and everything it has to offer. I’m genuinely excited, and I think it’s going to be an incredible experience,” Swisher told ANI.

'A Fantastic Collaboration'

Swisher believes the collaboration between cricket and baseball is fantastic, highlighting their shared elements despite differences in gameplay. He said the MLBx event in Mumbai would bring together cricketers, baseball representatives, music and entertainment, making it an exciting sporting and cultural celebration. “It’s a fantastic collaboration between cricket and baseball, two bat-and-ball sports that share several similarities, even though they differ in the way the ball is thrown, pitched and bowled. I’m particularly excited about bringing together some amazing cricketers, showcasing both the batting and pitching sides of the game, and having Major League Baseball be part of this experience. I think it’s going to be an incredible trip and a truly exciting collaboration. With music and artists also joining the celebrations, it promises to be an absolute party. I can’t wait to get there and experience it all,” he added.

Star-Studded Lineup Announced

MLB also announced that Indian cricketers Shardul Thakur, Jitesh Sharma and Kashvee Gautam will join former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, MLB legends Nick Swisher, Adrián González, Jonny Gomes and Jake Arrieta, along with Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) stars Rachel Garcia and Jordan Woolery, at the upcoming MLBx event.

Swisher on 'Mr 360' Suryakumar Yadav

Swisher recalled meeting Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav at the All-Star Game earlier this year, praising his exceptional 360-degree batting ability. Swisher expressed excitement about Yadav’s participation in the MLBx event, saying his presence would attract fans and add to the event’s appeal. “I first met Suryakumar Yadav earlier this year at the All-Star Game, and it was great to get to know him, learn about his family and share stories about our lives. But, of course, we’re talking about Mr 360 himself! His incredible ability to play shots all around the ground makes him such an exciting player to watch. I think he’ll bring a lot of attention to this event, and fans will be eager to see him compete. I’m really excited to see him out there, enjoying the experience and showcasing his talent,” he added.

Sixes and Home Runs: A Shared Excitement

Swisher highlighted the shared excitement of sixes in cricket and home runs in baseball, saying the MLBx event aims to celebrate the similarities between the two sports while introducing Indian fans to an exciting new baseball experience. “One thing fans love about both cricket and baseball is the thrill of a six or a home run. I think that shared excitement makes this collaboration so special. Our goal is to put on an entertaining event, represent Major League Baseball to the best of our abilities, and introduce fans to a new and exciting way to experience baseball,” he concluded. (ANI)