Mirabai Chanu secures Paris Olympics berth after third-place finish in the IWF World Cup

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu edges closer to qualifying for the 2024 Paris Games after finishing third in the women's 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup.

Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu is on track to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games after clinching third place in the women's 49kg Group B event at the IWF World Cup. Making a strong return from a six-month injury layoff, Chanu lifted a total of 184kg (81kg+103kg) at the tournament, which serves as the final mandatory qualifier for the Paris Olympics. Expressing her elation, Chanu said, "It feels incredible to come back after an injury. Almost every lift I made today felt clean, clear, and powerful, and I'm leaving this competition feeling strong and confident."

Having fulfilled the criteria for the Paris Olympics by participating in two compulsory events and three other qualifiers, Chanu is currently ranked second in the women's 49kg Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR), just behind China's Jian HuiHua. With the qualification period ending on April 28, the top 10 lifters from each weight class will qualify for the Paris Olympics.

Chief coach Vijay Sharma emphasised the goal of focusing on Chanu's progress and confidence post-injury rather than solely on qualification. Despite Chanu's lifts being below her personal best, her steady progress suggests she has ample time to peak for the Paris Games in July. Chanu will represent India as the sole weightlifter at the Paris Olympics, marking her third appearance at the prestigious event.