England's captain Harry Brook became the 10th batter to score 1000 T20I runs for his country during a match against New Zealand. Brook hit a powerful 78 from 35 balls, and with Phil Salt's 85, helped England post a total of 236/4.

White-ball captain Harry Brook has set his sights on climbing the ranks in England's leading T20I run-getters after becoming the 10th batter to complete 1000 runs in the format for the Three Lions. During the second T20I between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Brook pummelled the bowling attack of the Blackcaps with his swashbuckling strokeplay.

After launching fireworks with his brute force and textbook technique, Brook finished with 78 off 35 deliveries, studded with six fours and five maximums.

He joins the special club featuring Jos Buttler (3869), Eoin Morgan (2458), Alex Hales (2074), Dawid Malan (1892), Jonny Bairstow (1671), Phil Salt (1540), Jason Roy (1522), Moeen Ali (1229) and Kevin Pietersen (1176).

New Zealand put England to bat after winning the toss to capitalise on Christchurch's potential bowler-friendly strip. Phil Salt used his wrists to great effect to steal runs. Jos Buttler perished against the towering Jacob Duffy, while Jacob Bethell looked promising in his short 12-ball 24-run cameo.

Brook pulled out a barrage of strokes from his loaded arsenal throughout his swashbuckling 78(35). Jimmy Neesham dropped a straightforward chance, handing Brook an unprecedented lifeline on 40. Following his revival, the 26-year-old made the Blackcaps regret it big time.

He sliced, cut, pulled, scooped, reverse swept, played one-handed stroke and sent the ball outside Hagley Oval during his entertaining knock.

The English captain raced to his fifth T20I fifty in 22 balls after Salt notched his seventh half-century in the format.

In the 18th over, Kyle Jamieson outfoxed Brook with a slower delivery into his body and Tim Robinson did the rest with a diving catch.

His heroics, combined with Phil Salt's 85(56), propelled England to a daunting 236/4. In reply, New Zealand players struggled to stitch significant partnerships and surrendered to a 65-run defeat.

