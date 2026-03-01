Cricket West Indies confirms a six-match white-ball series where West Indies Women will host Australia Women in March and April. The tour features three T20Is in St Vincent and three ODIs in St Kitts, replacing an initially planned Test match.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed that the West Indies Women will host Australia Women in a thrilling six-match white-ball series across St Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Kitts and Nevis in March and April, according to a release.

The initial schedule for the trip was to include West Indies' first Test since 2004, and only their second since 1979, but the tour will now comprise three T20Is in St Vincent (March 19, 21 and 23) and three ODIs in St Kitts (March 27, 29 and April 2).

Featuring three high-intensity T20 Internationals and three fiercely contested One Day Internationals, the Maroon Warriors will go head-to-head with the world's top-ranked side in both formats.

With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom just months away, every ball, every run, and every wicket will matter.

Australia currently sits at the summit of the world rankings, while the West Indies Women are ranked 5th in T20Is and 9th in ODIs, setting the stage for a captivating clash between global dominance and Caribbean flair.

The series also marks a crucial phase in the team's preparations for the global showpiece, following their ongoing contest against Sri Lanka in Grenada.

CWI's Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, underscored the magnitude of the encounter said, "With the ICC Women's T20 World Cup just a few months away, this series against Australia is a pivotal benchmark in our preparation. It gives our players the opportunity to challenge themselves against the very best and to elevate their performance under pressure."

Focus on White-Ball Readiness

While initial discussions included a one-off Test match, strategic focus this year will center on maximising white-ball readiness ahead of the global tournament.

"Our planning this year prioritizes maximizing white-ball readiness ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. This series forms a central part of that preparation, allowing us to concentrate resources and build combinations. We remain committed to the long-term growth of women's Test cricket, and discussions are already underway for a future red-ball opportunity, including a highly anticipated series against England in 2027."

White-ball series schedule:

T20 Internationals - Arnos Vale, St. Vincent

1st T20I - Thursday, March 19

2nd T20I - Saturday, March 21

3rd T20I - Monday, March 23

One Day Internationals - Warner Park, St. Kitts

1st ODI - Friday, March 27

2nd ODI - Sunday, March 29

3rd ODI - Thursday, April 2. (ANI)