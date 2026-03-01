Alyssa Healy bid farewell to white-ball cricket with a stunning 158-run knock in her final ODI vs India. The 35-year-old's blitz helped Australia post 409/7. She ends a 16-year career with eight World Cup titles and numerous records.

Alyssa Healy bid an emotional farewell to white-ball international cricket with a breathtaking 158-run knock in the third and final match at Bellerive Oval in Hobart, on Sunday.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had earlier confirmed that the bilateral series against India would mark the conclusion of her 16-year international career. Australia, asked to bat first in the final ODI, were chasing a clean sweep against the touring Indian side.

A Blistering Farewell Innings

Healy was greeted with a guard of honour as she walked to the crease. She wasted no time asserting her dominance, striking 27 fours and two sixes in a quickfire 98-ball knock that helped Australia reach an imposing 409/7. Her teammate Beth Mooney also contributed an unbeaten 106 off 84 balls, ensuring the hosts crossed the 400-run mark.

An Illustrious Career in Numbers

Healy, who debuted for Australia at 19 in February 2010, finishes her ODI career with over 3,500 runs. In T20 internationals, she amassed 3,054 runs at an average of 25.45, including a career-best 148 not out -- the highest individual T20I score among Full Member nations.

T20I Dominance and Records

She holds the record for the most T20I dismissals (with the gloves) globally and ranks second in appearances for Australia in the format.

A Trophy-Laden Career

Her glittering career includes six T20 World Cup triumphs (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023) and two ODI World Cup titles (2013, 2022).

Healy was also recognised as ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Final Bow in the Longest Format

The Australian star will conclude her international career in the longest format, leading the side in her 11th and final Test match against India, scheduled to begin on March 6 at Perth Stadium. (ANI)