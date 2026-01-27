Twelve years after his ski accident, Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has shown rare signs of progress. A new report offers insight into his condition, while family secrecy and comments from acquaintances continue to shape the narrative.

Formula One legend Michael Schumacher has shown rare signs of progress twelve years after his skiing accident in the French Alps. A Fox Sports report revealed that the seven‑time world champion is “no longer bed‑bound,” marking a significant development in his long recovery. Schumacher has remained out of the public eye since suffering a serious head injury in 2013.

According to the report, Schumacher can now sit up in a wheelchair, allowing him to be wheeled around his residences in Majorca and near Lake Geneva. He continues to receive care from his wife, Corinna, and a dedicated team of medical professionals. The update comes after years of speculation surrounding his condition, which has been closely guarded by his family.

For much of the past decade, rumours suggested Schumacher could only communicate by blinking. The latest report challenges that assumption, with a source stating he understands some of what is happening around him, though not everything. This rare glimpse into his health offers cautious optimism, though details remain limited.

Two years ago, speculation surfaced that Schumacher might attend his daughter Gina‑Maria’s wedding, but those reports proved unfounded. Earlier this month, Gina‑Maria shared a family photograph on his birthday, taken before the accident, with the caption: “The best forever. Happy birthday papa.” The post reflected the family’s continued effort to celebrate Schumacher privately.

The update also follows comments from Richard Hopkins, a former Red Bull head of operations and acquaintance of Schumacher. Hopkins said fans would “never see Schumacher again,” noting the family’s secrecy around his condition. He acknowledged that Schumacher has a Finnish personal doctor but emphasised he is not part of the inner circle of close visitors such as Jean Todt, Ross Brawn, or Gerhard Berger.

Hopkins added that he felt uncomfortable discussing Schumacher’s health because of the family’s decision to remain private.