American chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky died last year after suffering an abnormal heartbeat and had multiple drugs in his system at the time, according to a toxicology report that ruled the 29-year-old's death an accident.

Naroditsky, a chess star and streamer credited with helping expand the game's audience, was found dead at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina in October.

Police said at the time that his death was being investigated as a potential overdose or suicide.

The report from the North Carolina medical examiner's office, seen Friday by AFP, says Naroditsky died from "probable cardiac arrhythmia" caused by an inflammatory disease impacting the organs.

He had methamphetamine, amphetamine and the plant-based supplement kratom in his system, according to the report, which lists the drugs as contributing factors in his death.

The report says the drug concentrations in Naroditsky's system were at "levels considered non-toxic/non-lethal."

It notes no "suspected illicit substances or paraphernalia were present" when Naroditsky was found by friends in October, and a postmortem exam revealed "no evidence of injury."

"There is no evidence for intentional or unintentional overdose on illicit, prescription, and/or over-the-counter substances," the report says.

Friends reported that Naroditsky "appeared to exhibit concerning altered mental status while streaming online" days before his death, according to the report.

They had gone to his home and taken away about 40 pills believed to be the stimulant Adderall.

In the weeks before, Naroditsky had been weighed down by cheating allegations made by former world champion Vladimir Kramnik. Naroditsky denied the allegations, which were not proven.

The examiner's report noted the saga caused Naroditsky stress.

The International Chess Federation said Naroditsky's "influence extended far beyond the chessboard."

He "played a pivotal role in popularizing chess content online, bridging the gap between professional and amateur chess," the governing body said.

"There are not many people in the world who manage to achieve so much before turning 30."

The grandmaster title is the highest a player can achieve outside of being crowned world champion.

