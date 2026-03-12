Rajasthan United will face Namdhari Sports Academy in their first home match, seeking to recover from a defeat. Meanwhile, Aizawl FC, fresh off a win, will host Real Kashmir FC in Friday's Indian Football League 2025-26 double-header.

Rajasthan United will face Namdhari Sports Academy in their first home match of the season, while Aizawl FC will take on Real Kashmir FC in the Indian Football League 2025-26 on Friday, according to an AIFF release.

Rajasthan United will face Namdhari SA at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur with the match kicking off at 16:00 IST, while Aizawl FC will host Real Kashmir at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl in a 18:30 IST kick-off.

Rajasthan United vs Namdhari Sports Academy

Rajasthan United FC step onto the pitch at the Vidhyadhar Nagar Stadium, eager to bounce back in front of their home supporters. The Jaipur-based outfit are looking to recover from a 1-3 away defeat to Aizawl FC in the last round.

Emphasising the urgency of the fixture, assistant coach Vikas Rawat stated, "We are working very hard to get the three points and get back to winning ways. The players are motivated. Namdhari are a very good team who try to dominate the field. We are in a situation where we cannot afford to lose any more points."

With Astray pulling the strings in midfield and experienced players like Abhishek Ambekar providing width, the hosts will aim to translate their ball dominance into a decisive victory. Captain and goalkeeper Bhabindra Malla Thakuri, who has been a reliable presence between the posts, will be crucial in marshalling a backline that will be eager to tighten up after their recent outing.

Namdhari, under head coach Harpreet Singh, will look to secure their first win of the season after having two draws from the first two fixtures. The Punjab-based outfit arrive having registered their second consecutive draw, a hard-fought 1-1 result against Gokulam Kerala in Manjeri.

Reflecting on their progress and the upcoming challenge, Namdhari forward Seilenthang Lotjem noted, "We are improving match-by-match. We are preparing really well and we will definitely do better in this match. It will be difficult, but we will try our best to get three points."

Anchored by a solid Ghanaian core, Namdhari will look to absorb the home side's pressure and strike efficiently on the counter. The visitors will aim to maintain their unbeaten streak and execute a measured game plan to secure a crucial away victory.

In the previous four encounters between both the sides, Rajasthan United have secured two wins to Namdhari's one, alongside a single draw, with Rajasthan winning the previous fixture 2-1 at the same venue.

Hosts Rajasthan United will be keen to make a strong impression at home, while Namdhari SA will look to draw on their resilience and assert their physical dominance in what is expected to be a fiercely-competitive contest.

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC

In the evening fixture, Aizawl FC host Real Kashmir FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium after securing their first win of the season with a commanding 3-1 victory over Rajasthan United. Head coach R. Lalruatfela has instilled a clear tactical intent, trusting his all-Mizo starting XI to execute a swift, wing-based attacking game.

Despite their strong start, Lalruatfela remains entirely focused on immediate results over long-term permutations. "To be honest, I don't care about top six or bottom six, whenever we play for Aizawl, we will look for three points," the head coach stated. "We are performing higher than the expectations. We will be performing much better in the coming matches."

Under head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, the Snow Leopards are looking to bounce back from a 1-2 defeat to Shillong Lajong, away at Shillong. Acknowledging the early-season hurdles, RKFC head coach Ishfaq Ahmed noted, "After such a long break from football, it has been challenging for everyone involved, but we are improving day-by-day and working hard to become a stronger team with every match."

Adapting to the conditions in Aizawl will be a test of endurance, but Ahmed's directive is clear: "In a short league every game is crucial. My message to the players is simple - give your 100 per cent, stick to the plans, and the results will follow."

The head-to-head record favours the visitors. In their 13 previous encounters, Real Kashmir FC hold the advantage with seven wins to Aizawl's solitary victory, alongside five draws. In the previous meeting in Srinagar, the home side secured a narrow 2-1 victory.

With three crucial points on offer, hosts Aizawl FC will look to maintain their top spot in the table, while Real Kashmir will look to secure their first win of the season. (ANI)