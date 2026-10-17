Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke lashed out at Indian team management for omitting spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the last two T20Is against West Indies, saying that he cannot believe that he is not a 'first-choice spinner' for the team.

Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke lashed out at Indian team management for omitting spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the last two T20Is against West Indies, saying that he cannot believe that he is not a "first-choice spinner" for the Men in Blue.

Shai Hope and his men rained fours and sixes against Indian pace during the fourth T20I, scoring a massive 247/3, which proved to be a massive chase for India, who spent most of the time playing the catch-up game instead of dominating.

Kuldeep, who took 2/33 in the first T20I but had an off-colour outing with 1/53 against the Men in Maroon at Ranchi, where they chased down a record 250 runs, found himself omitted from the playing XI. Instead, it was all-rounder Naman Dhir who acted as the second spin option alongside an experienced Axar Patel, with India opting for more pace in their weaponry.

Clarke Questions Team's Strategy

Speaking on his Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, Clarke said that Kuldeep is a "wicket-taker" and questioned why teams do not focus on bowling out their opposition. "I have made my point clear about Kuldeep Yadav several times. I cannot believe he's not their first-choice spinner. He's a wicket-taker, and it doesn't matter the format; you are looking to bowl the opposition out. Too many captains play by the rules of the game in T20s and ODIs. They just say Let the opposition get whatever they do, and we will chase, rather than looking to bowl the opposition out," he said.

'Losing the art of taking wickets'

Former India U19 cricketer Shreevats Goswami, who made an appearance on the podcast, also said that Kuldeep cannot be dropped for an extra batter and without him, India is "losing the art of taking wickets in the middle overs". He urged the team management to play him in the series decider in Bengaluru on Saturday. "Kuldeep Yadav must play for India in the decider, come on guys. He played the first T20I and picked up two wickets and was impactful. In the second game, he gave away a lot of runs, but you cannot drop him for an extra batter or for Naman Dhir, who bowls off-spin and bats. If you don't play him, you are losing the art of taking wickets in the middle overs. He has to play," said Goswami

Kuldeep's Impressive Record

Naman has done a fine job as the spinner in the series, taking five wickets in four matches at an average of 22.80, India missed the experience and big-match presence of Kuldeep, who has had a productive white-ball series against West Indies so far, with 10 wickets across five matches, including chart-topping seven wickets in three ODIs with a four-wicket haul.

In 56 T20Is, Kuldeep has taken 98 wickets at an average of 14.20 and an economy rate of 7.10, including three four-fers and two five-fors, with best figures of 5/17. This year in six T20Is, he has managed eight wickets at an average of 25.75 and an economy rate of 9.36, with best figures of 2/33. (ANI)