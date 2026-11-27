Spinner Nathan Lyon faces exclusion from Australia's Test squad against New Zealand. He expressed concern over not being an automatic pick and warned that the art of spin bowling is becoming a dying craft in modern cricket.

Melbourne [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australian spinner Nathan Lyon, who reportedly faces the axe ahead of the New Zealand Test series at home, admitted that he is "not enjoying" the fact that he is not the automatic pick within the playing XI and that spin bowling is a "dying craft", with pitches leaning more in favour of fast bowlers. Lyon will not be considered for the Australian squad for the four Test home series against New Zealand, reported The Sydney Morning Herald. Lyon, who turned 39 last week, is Australia's third-highest wicket-taker with 577 scalps in 145 Tests behind Shane Warne and pacer Glenn McGrath and has been a massive part of Aussies' success in the longest format for over a decade, including the ICC World Test Championship win.

Speaking in a video by FOX Cricket about him not being an automatic playing XI pick due to the rise of pacer Scott Boland and Aussies often opting for four pacers because of Boland and more favourable fast-bowling tracks, Lyon said, "I do not enjoy it, if I am being honest with you. I get the feeling—a lot of people ask me wherever I go, I get asked, "Are you worried about spin bowling?" and I try and be really positive all the time, but the fact is I am." Lyon also said the way captains around the world are leading their side and the pitch curators are producing more spicier, fast-bowling-friendly ducks, he has been left with a feeling that spin is a "dying craft". He also vowed that he will "continue to fly the flag" for spin bowling.

"I feel like the style of cricket, the way it has been captained here and there by a few people around the world, um, and then you play on the wickets that the curators are producing, they are leaning towards fast bowlers. I feel like the art of spin bowling is... I do not want to say it, but I kind of feel like it is a dying craft. Um, and that's where I will be—while I am still playing, or if I have got to get a couple of jobs after cricket, whatever that may be, I will continue to fly the flag for spin bowling, because you need variation in your team, you need variation in your bowling attack, um, and spin plays a massive, massive role," he added.

Sources have told the Sydney Morning Herald that Lyon would not be in the Aussie squad to be announced for the NZ series, starting from December 9. Lyon has had a rough run over the last couple of years, having managed just a four-wicket haul in his last 12 Tests, taking 39 wickets at an average of 29.38 and a strike rate of 59.23. Numbers have plummeted during this year, with just 10 wickets in four Tests at an average of 41.20 and a strike rate of 93.9, with best figures of 3/25. It is currently unclear if another spinner will be selected ahead of him or if the decision is based on playing conditions.

Lyon had bowled just two overs in the Perth Ashes opener last summer, which lasted two days. He was dropped from the Brisbane Test before returning to Adelaide, where he faced a series-ending injury. However, Lyon has been getting outdone by several of his counterparts from other teams and by his teammates too as of late. During the Test series against South Africa away from home, which Aussies lost 2-1, Lyon took six wickets at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 109.00 and was outdone massively by Proteas spinner Simon Harmer, who took 14 scalps in three Tests at an average of 29.35, with a six-fer and a ten-wicket haul to his name. He also went head-to-head with Mitchell Swepson on a spin-friendly Sydney Cricket Ground, taking just four wickets across both innings as compared to Swepson's 11 wickets in the match for Queensland. The match ended in a draw. Swepson, having 10 wickets in four Tests for Australia, last played a Test for the Aussies against Sri Lanka in Galle back in 2022. Swepson is the top wicket-taker during the ongoing Sheffield Shield, with 24 scalps in five matches at an average of 16.91. The Western Australia spinner Corey Rocchiccioli has also made an impact with 18 scalps at an average of 33.88, having also smashed his maiden first-class century for WA against Tasmania and averages almost 19 with the bat in first-class cricket. (ANI)