MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene clarified Suryakumar Yadav was used as an Impact Player as a precaution for a groin issue, calling it a calculated move. Yadav scored 16 off 8 as MI chased 221 to beat KKR, their first opening win since 2012.

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene put an end to speculation on vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav playing as an impact player in MI's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Calculated decision': Jayawardene on using Suryakumar as Impact Player

Jayawardene said that Yadav was used as an Impact Player as a precaution due to a slight groin issue, adding that the decision was a calculated move to ensure the key batter remains fit and available throughout the season.

"Sky came, joined us. He had a slightly tight groin. He was doing fielding and all that. I knew I had another five days from this game to the next game. I just wanted to give him that extra bit of time. I have to take precautions. These are very valuable players for me to have going throughout the season. These are calculated decisions," Jayawardene told the reporters after the match.

Dominant chase seals MI victory

In the match, Yadav chipped in with a brisk 16 off just eight balls, though Mumbai Indians hardly needed his full firepower as the opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton had already sealed the chase of 221. With half-centuries from Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and a late cameo from Rinku Singh, KKR posted 220 in their 20 overs. Rahane's effort went in vain as Rickelton and Sharma's majestic fifties helped MI to register a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR.

'Exquisite to watch': Jayawardene lauds openers

Jayawardene also lauded Sharma and Rickelton for their outstanding execution, calling their batting "exquisite" and highlighting how effectively they carried out the team's game plan.

"The way Rohit and Ryan batted, it was exquisite to watch. Brilliant execution. It was a game plan, and those two guys batted really well," Jayawardene added.

MI end opening match losing streak

This was the first win for the Mumbai Indians in the opening game of an IPL season since 2012 after losing 13th successive matches.