Mexico Open 2022 final: Nadal defeats Norrie to win 4th title, extends perfect season

On Sunday morning, Rafael Nadal of Spain faced off against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in the Mexico Open 2022 final in Acapulco. The former tamed the latter in straight sets, winning 6-4, 6-4. As a result, the reigning world number five has won his fourth title of the tournament, besides winning his 15th consecutive match and 11 successive final.

Overall, it was Nadal's 91st career title to date. Moreover, it has also been a perfect season for him so far, winning all the three tournaments he has taken part in. Earlier, he won the Melbourne Summer Set last month before winning the Australian Open, while he won the latter for only the second time in his illustrious career.

As for the match, Nadal was unusual with his first serves in the opening set, winning 89%, while overall, he won 79% of them. It took him a service break to get the job done in each set. Nadal will now march to the Indian Wells Masters from March 7. On the other hand, it was the end of the eight-match winning streak for Norrie.

"It always has been an exceptional place. The energy that the people from Mexico bring to me is unique. I went through some tough moments during the match that I could save, and then I took advantage when I had the chance. I'm very pleased. It was a critical title for me, so I can't be happier," Nadal said following the success.