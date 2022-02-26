  • Facebook
    Mexico Open 2022: Nadal ousts Medvedev to reach final; social media delighted

    Rafael Nadal has ousted Daniil Medvedev in Mexico Open 2022 semis. He will now face Cameron Norrie in the final.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Acapulco, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    The semis clash of the 2022 Mexico Open saw Rafael Nadal of Spain going head-on against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in Acapulco on Saturday. The reigning world number five defeated the soon-to-be world number one in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. As a result, fans have been delighted with it, expressing their love on social media for Nadal.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    It was a rematch of this year's Australian Open final, where Nadal came from two sets down to win an epic five-set thriller. However, the Spaniard ensured that he did not squander a set this time and wrapped it up in consecutive sets. Notably, he is yet to lose a set in the tournament this term.

    Speaking after the success, Nadal gauged, "I played some great points on the break points. The second set was very emotional. Daniil was playing very aggressive — drop shots, winners. It was a very difficult set. I feel lucky to win that set because he had a lot of chances." He took a break in each set to get the job done, while he now faces Cameron Norrie of Great Britain.

    "His level of tennis is huge. He improved a lot at the beginning of last year, and this year he continues. It will be a big challenge, but we are in the final of a 500 here in Acapulco, so we can't expect an easy opponent. I'm excited about being in the final," concluded Nadal.

