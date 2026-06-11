A Polish traveller’s viral post describes her first Indian bus journey as clean, spacious and luxurious, with gift bags, meals and punctual service. The surprising experience has sparked praise online for India’s improving travel standards.

A Polish traveller’s first bus journey in India has gone viral after she shared her experience online. Dominika Patalas-Kalra, who has been living in India for a long time, admitted she was initially worried about surviving the 11-hour ride to Delhi. However, the trip defied her expectations, leaving her impressed and delighted.

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According to her account, the bus was clean, spacious and luxurious, and most importantly, it arrived on time. After boarding, she stowed her luggage in the overhead compartment and settled into her non-sleeper seat.

Gift Bags And Meals

Patalas-Kalra said she received a gift bag containing essentials such as wet tissues, a dental kit, snacks and juice. Wrapped in a blanket, she was able to relax and even sleep for some time.

In the evening, the bus stopped at a restaurant where passengers enjoyed a five-course meal. She described the food as delicious, highlighting gulab jamun served for dessert. Later, she received a breakfast box in the morning, ensuring she never felt hungry during the journey.

She praised the comfortable and clean seats, adding that punctuality was the most important aspect of the trip.

Social Media Reaction

Her Instagram post quickly gained traction, with many users applauding her for showcasing a positive side of India. Comments ranged from appreciation of her perspective to encouragement for more foreigners to share similar experiences.

One user wrote, “Finally, a foreigner with a good budget. Enjoy your trip.” Another added, “Thank you so much. You share positive points and information about incredible India. You must visit again.”

A third comment read, “Thanks for showing the positive side of India. Really appreciate your efforts. India may not be perfect but we are improving day by day, and we have a lot of positive things to show to the world.”