On his 39th birthday, Lionel Messi was celebrated by his Argentina teammates. He continues to dominate the 2026 World Cup, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing Miroslav Klose with 18 goals after a brace against Austria.

A Special Birthday Celebration

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammates wore special personalised shirts featuring photos of themselves with Messi on the legend's birthday on Wednesday, June 24, as per ESPN FC's X handle. Messi turned 39 on Wednesday, entering a new chapter, a new year of his life. The gesture by Argentina players underlines the deep admiration and respect Messi commands in the team.

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The Argentina Football Association (AFA) also extended birthday wishes to the captain. Additionally, team chefs Diego Lacovone and Antonia Farias, who share their birthdays with Messi, were also wished by the AFA in a post on X.

"Happy birthday to our Captain Leo Messi and our chefs Diego Iacovone and Antonia Farias! May they always be happy," the AFA wrote in the caption of the X post. ¡Feliz cumpleaños 🎉🎂 para nuestro Capitán Leo Messi y nuestros cocineros Diego Iacovone y Antonia Farías! ¡Qué sean siempre felices! 😍🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/IOZcJUAmx4 — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) June 24, 2026

Dominance at the 2026 World Cup

Born on June 24, 1987, at the Italian Hospital Garibaldi in Rosario, Santa Fe, Messi marks another year at the peak of his career while remaining a central figure for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, where he has continued to set new records and further strengthen a legacy that spans generations.

Messi has led Argentina to convincing victories in both of their matches so far, scoring all five goals in those wins. Argentina began their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Algeria, with Messi scoring a hat-trick to power the victory.

In the second match, against Austria, Messi scored a record-breaking brace to guide the defending champions to a 2-0 win over Austria.

Rewriting World Cup History

With his brace, Messi not only secured victory for his side but also rewrote the record books by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in men's FIFA World Cup history, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose. He opened the scoring in the 38th minute to move past Klose's tally of 16 goals and later added another in stoppage time to take his overall World Cup tally to 18 goals, two ahead of the German legend.

The 39-year-old has also now scored in six consecutive World Cup matches and has equalled the all-time record of six straight World Cup games with a goal, a mark jointly held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Messi also set a new record for the most wins by a player in FIFA World Cup history, surpassing German legend Miroslav Klose's tally of 17 victories, with his 18th WC match win. (ANI)