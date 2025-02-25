Salah's historic campaign draws comparisons to peak Messi and Ronaldo; check records he can break

Mohamed Salah's remarkable season has him breaking records, chasing history, and cementing his legacy as one of Liverpool's all-time greats.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 1:48 PM IST

Mohamed Salah is having a season for the ages. The Egyptian forward has been in scintillating form, breaking records and pushing Liverpool closer to their second Premier League title in 35 years. Here, we delve into the numbers behind Salah's remarkable campaign.

budget 2025
article_image2

A record-breaking season

Salah's 25th Premier League goal and 16th assist of the season have taken him to new heights. He has become the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in 11 different matches in a single season. This feat is all the more impressive considering he has achieved it against top-quality opposition, including Manchester City, whom he has scored and assisted against twice this season.

article_image3

Chasing history

Salah's current form has drawn comparisons with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His numbers are similar to those achieved by the duo during their peak years. Salah's 41 goal involvements (25 goals, 16 assists) in 27 appearances have left him just six shy of the record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole (47 goal involvements in 42 games).

Numbers achieved by Messi and Ronaldo in their peak years between 2011 and 2015 might still be difficult for Salah. To put things into perspective, Messi scored 50 goals in the 2011-12 season, apart from providing 16 assists. This might be hard to replicate given Salah has only 11 more matches to play.
 

article_image4

Thierry Henry's assist record in sight

Salah's assist tally has also put him in contention to break Thierry Henry's record for most assists in a Premier League season (20). With 16 assists already, Salah needs just five more to equal Henry's mark. Given his current form, it's hard to bet against him achieving this feat.

article_image5

All-time records within reach

Salah's incredible season has also seen him climb the all-time Premier League scoring charts. His 182 goals have taken him to sixth place, just two behind Sergio Aguero and five shy of Andy Cole. With a few more seasons at this level, Salah could potentially overhaul Wayne Rooney (208) and Harry Kane (213).

article_image6

Legacy cemented

Regardless of whether Salah stays at Liverpool beyond the summer, his legacy is already cemented. He has become an icon at Anfield, and his numbers will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come. If he does extend his stay, however, Salah could potentially break Roger Hunt's record for most Liverpool goals (285) and even challenge Ian Rush's all-time mark (346).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving huge venue advantage to Team India HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving 'huge' venue advantage to Team India

Rachin Ravindra shatters record, becomes New Zealand's leading century-scorer in ICC ODI events dmn

Rachin Ravindra shatters record, becomes New Zealand's leading century-scorer in ICC ODI events

'Rising star': Wasim Akram hails Abhishek Sharma after record breaking T20I knock vkp

'Rising star': Wasim Akram hails Abhishek Sharma after record breaking T20I knock

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller vkp

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz edge RCB in historic super over thriller

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury

Recent Stories

Jasmin Walia in bikini pictures; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze RBA

Jasmin Walia's bikini PHOTOS; Hardik Pandya's GF sets Internet ablaze

Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post shk

Swiggy genie delivery guy harasses Bengaluru man, makes obscene comment: 'Can I suck your C***?'; SEE post

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai RBA

Inside PHOTOS: Govinda, Sunita Ahuja's luxurious home in Mumbai

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving huge venue advantage to Team India HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins unhappy with ICC giving 'huge' venue advantage to Team India

Govinda Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language? RBA

Govinda, Sunita Ahuja divorce news: Couple used abusive language?

Recent Videos

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Backs Father for Bihar CM, Urges NDA to Declare Him as CM Face!

Video Icon
'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

'Vultures... Pigs...' – CM Yogi Adityanath SLAMS Opposition Over Maha Kumbh Criticism!

Video Icon
Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Manoj Tiwari: Corruption Led to Arvind Kejriwal's Loss of Power | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Supporters Flock to Congratulate Delhi's New CM Rekha Gupta | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

PM Modi Honored at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Video Icon