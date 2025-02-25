Salah's historic campaign draws comparisons to peak Messi and Ronaldo; check records he can break

Mohamed Salah's remarkable season has him breaking records, chasing history, and cementing his legacy as one of Liverpool's all-time greats.

Mohamed Salah is having a season for the ages. The Egyptian forward has been in scintillating form, breaking records and pushing Liverpool closer to their second Premier League title in 35 years. Here, we delve into the numbers behind Salah's remarkable campaign.

A record-breaking season Salah's 25th Premier League goal and 16th assist of the season have taken him to new heights. He has become the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in 11 different matches in a single season. This feat is all the more impressive considering he has achieved it against top-quality opposition, including Manchester City, whom he has scored and assisted against twice this season.

Chasing history Salah's current form has drawn comparisons with the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His numbers are similar to those achieved by the duo during their peak years. Salah's 41 goal involvements (25 goals, 16 assists) in 27 appearances have left him just six shy of the record held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole (47 goal involvements in 42 games). Numbers achieved by Messi and Ronaldo in their peak years between 2011 and 2015 might still be difficult for Salah. To put things into perspective, Messi scored 50 goals in the 2011-12 season, apart from providing 16 assists. This might be hard to replicate given Salah has only 11 more matches to play.



Thierry Henry's assist record in sight Salah's assist tally has also put him in contention to break Thierry Henry's record for most assists in a Premier League season (20). With 16 assists already, Salah needs just five more to equal Henry's mark. Given his current form, it's hard to bet against him achieving this feat.

All-time records within reach Salah's incredible season has also seen him climb the all-time Premier League scoring charts. His 182 goals have taken him to sixth place, just two behind Sergio Aguero and five shy of Andy Cole. With a few more seasons at this level, Salah could potentially overhaul Wayne Rooney (208) and Harry Kane (213).

Legacy cemented Regardless of whether Salah stays at Liverpool beyond the summer, his legacy is already cemented. He has become an icon at Anfield, and his numbers will undoubtedly be remembered for generations to come. If he does extend his stay, however, Salah could potentially break Roger Hunt's record for most Liverpool goals (285) and even challenge Ian Rush's all-time mark (346).

