Man City to Real Madrid: Rise and fall of football's greatest teams

Sports
In the world of football, dynasties are built and broken with alarming regularity. Let's takes a look at some of the most dramatic falls from grace in football history.
AC Milan, under Silvio Berlusconi, won numerous titles and establishing themselves as one of the best teams in Europe. However, the team's decline began soon after his departure.
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal was a force to be reckoned with in the early 2000s. But, Wenger's failure to adapt to changing circumstances cost the team in later years.
Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United was a team of unparalleled success. However, the team's decline began soon after Ferguson's departure in 2013.
Johan Cruyff's Barcelona beautifully, winning four consecutive La Liga titles and the European Cup in 1992. The team saw sudden decline after his departure in 1996.
The Galacticos were a team of superstars assembled by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in the early 2000s. They had success, but it didn't last long due to Perez's decisions.
Messi's Barcelona was a dominant force, winning numerous titles and breaking records. Bad management resulted in team's decline and the era was over after Leo's departure in 2021.
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won everything and was the team to beat in Europe. However, 2024/25 season saw the team's massive decline with many seeing it as the end of Pep era.
