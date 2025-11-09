Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez has revealed he's been playing with a knee injury for months, which has worsened. Following a starring role in a 3-0 win over Wolves, he announced he will miss Argentina's upcoming international friendlies.

Fernandez played a starring role as he ran riot and controlled the midfield during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton on Saturday. He provided the creative spark and assisted the forwards in breaking down Wolves' defence, which helped Chelsea secure three points and move to second in the Premier League table.

In the aftermath of Chelsea's victory, Fernandez revealed that he has been struggling with a knee injury, which has worsened in the past weeks. Due to his current condition, he will remain unavailable for the national side.

Fernandez on Playing Through Injury

"I will not be available with Argentina. I was just talking to the medical team because I had a problem with my knee in the last four months. I came with a bone edema that got worse in the last weeks and months because we played a lot of games. I think the most important thing is coming to the end of the season, and I think it's good to make this decision together. Always respecting the doctors and everything," Fernandez said as quoted from Goal.com.

Maresca Provides Injury Updates

Apart from Fernandez, the Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo emerged as another concern after he was seen limping at one stage during the game. Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca provided an update on Caicedo, confirming that he is fine. "He was OK, just a kick in the first half in his knee. But he finished the game, and I asked him after the game, and he was ok. Pedro Neto and Fernandez did ask for a change, Pedro for the groin problem and Enzo for the knee, so we will have to see how they are," Maresca said. (ANI)