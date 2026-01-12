Aakash Chopra urged fans to respect Harshit Rana after his all‑round performance in India’s first ODI win over New Zealand. The former opener highlighted Rana’s crucial wickets and vital runs, dismissing social media criticism.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has called for respect and recognition for Harshit Rana after the seam‑bowling all‑rounder delivered a match‑winning performance in India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on January 11.

Rana, often criticised on social media, claimed two wickets and scored a vital 29 runs to help India chase down 301 with four wickets and an over to spare. Chopra, speaking on his YouTube channel, said Rana should be celebrated rather than trolled.

“Harshit Rana should be talked about because he is spoken about negatively many times. It pains me if you say that any Indian player has been selected for India through recommendation. It breaks my heart,” Chopra remarked. He added that despite online criticism, Rana has turned himself into a role model through consistent performances.

Rana dismissed both New Zealand openers after they had built a 117‑run stand. He removed Henry Nicholls for 62, caught behind by KL Rahul, before bowling Devon Conway for 56. His breakthroughs shifted momentum back to India.

Chopra also emphasised the importance of Rana’s batting contribution. Promoted up the order due to Washington Sundar’s injury, Rana struck two fours and a six in his 23‑ball knock. His 37‑run partnership with KL Rahul steadied India after they slipped to 242/5. “Twenty‑nine incredibly important runs,” Chopra noted, praising his ability to contribute under pressure.

The commentator highlighted Rana’s versatility with the ball, pointing out that he bowled in multiple phases – with the new ball, in the middle overs, and at the death. “He is pulling his weight in the side,” Chopra said, stressing that Rana’s pace and batting ability make him a valuable option at No. 8.

Chopra further suggested that Rana could be a contender for India’s World Cup squad, offering a seam‑bowling all‑rounder alternative in conditions where a spinner may not be required. “Very few bowlers deliver at 140 kph and also bat at No. 8. He is doing all of that,” Chopra observed.