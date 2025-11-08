Former Australian captain Meg Lanning lauded Deepti Sharma's impactful ICC Women's World Cup performance. Deepti was named 'Player of the Tournament' for her 215 runs and 22 wickets, including a match-winning show in the final.

Former Australian captain Meg Lanning hailed Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for her impactful performances in her team's ICC Women's World Cup title-winning campaign. Deepti, once the last recognised batter to fall back in 2017 edition final when India needed 11 runs in 12 balls and battled a shocking collapse from 191/3 to 219 all out while chasing 229 runs against England, had her moment of immortality as not only did she win the World Cup trophy, but also got the 'Player of the Tournament award for her 215 runs consisting of three fifties and chart-topping 22 wickets in the tournament.

Deepti saved her best for the last, with her run-a-ball 58 guiding India to 298/7 and her five-wicket haul (5/39) totally changing the game in India's favour just when South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt had started to pull the game in her side's favour. SA was bundled out for 246 runs, losing the crown by 52 runs.

Lanning on Deepti's All-Round Impact

Speaking on ICC Review, Lanning said about Deepti, "She is able to really impact games now with both bat and ball. And I think the other really good thing for the Indian team is that it can be at different points in the innings. There is no really set way that she can be successful. It can be across the whole game."

"To have someone like that in your side who can perform under pressure and at any point in the game, you know, she has shown that she can do that pretty consistently. So, no doubt, (she) has become a very important player for India," she added.

ICC Team of the Tournament Recognition

Deepti, alongside opener Smriti Mandhana and batter Jemimah Rodrigues, also earned a spot in the ICC Team of the Tournament. (ANI)