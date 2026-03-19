Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh are confident for IPL 19, praising the team's extensive preparation through multiple camps. They highlighted squad unity and a fearless mindset as key factors for their goal: winning the trophy.

PBKS Stars Confident Ahead of New Season

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 19 starting on March 28, Punjab Kings (PBKS) star players Yuzvendra Chahal and Shashank Singh have high hopes for the team in the upcoming season. The players discussed the team's dynamics, mindset and preparations ahead of the upcoming season.

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Speaking about the preparations at an event in Mohali on Thursday., batter Shashank Singh lauded the team for conducting regular camps as he stated, "This is technically our fifth or sixth camp. The franchise is making sure we have regular camps. The one in Abu Dhabi was the best among all. The preparation is really up to the mark, and we are all ready to go and keep you guys entertained."

Building a Winning Environment

Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal explained how these camps help build a winning environment. "This tournament is not just for one week; it is for two months," he said. "When you set up three to four camps, you build a bond. You eat together, play together, and within those two months, you become a family. Our motivation is that we do not leave anyone alone, which helps us perform better on and off the field," he added.

Trust and Belief Key to Success

This strong camaraderie is further reinforced by the franchise's decision to retain a majority of its squad from the IPL 2025 season, creating a deep sense of security in the squad. Adding his thoughts on this, Shashank noted, "The trust that was shown to the players last year was very important. You will see this time that 23 players are the same as last year. Every team's skill level is almost the same in the IPL. But what makes a difference is trust and belief, and I think that is increasing with time here."

Fearless Attitude and Trophy Ambitions

When asked about handling tough moments in matches, both players showed a fearless attitude. "I love pressure," said Chahal. "Everyone performs in easy situations, but when you perform under pressure, you gain confidence. My job is to take wickets in the middle and death overs, and I am ready for it."

Shashank agreed, making his goal for the season very clear. "The next two months are very important for all of us, so our entire focus is on how to win the trophy," he said. "I try my best to enjoy the big moments rather than taking them as pressure. I have already told everyone that this year we are lifting the trophy for sure."

Punjab Kings Unveil New Mascot

The Punjab Kings event also saw the launch of a creative new mascot named 'Blobber Sher'. Symbolising the strength, energy, and fearless spirit of the team, this special Nippon Paint and Punjab Kings mascot will be a central part of fan activities and digital campaigns throughout the IPL season.

With focused camps, a united team, and strong partners backing them, Punjab Kings look fully prepared to deliver an exciting season of cricket.(ANI)