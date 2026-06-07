Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki are reportedly upset with the French Football Federation (FFF) for using their images in a betting company's ad without their consent. The duo claims they were not informed, causing tension within the team.

French football stars Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki have reportedly expressed displeasure over a recent decision by the French Football Federation (FFF) regarding the use of their image rights. According to L'Equipe, as cited by Goal.com, the two forwards were unhappy after the FFF allegedly granted their images to Betclic, a sports-betting operator, for promotional purposes. The move has reportedly created tension within the national team camp.

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The report adds that both players were concerned about the use of their images in a campaign for a betting company, an official partner of the FFF. Other French internationals, including Desire Doue, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele, were also featured in the advert. The images were reportedly captured during a photoshoot at Clairefontaine, the team's traditional training centre, but the players claim they were not informed about the intended use. Mbappe and Cherki clarified that their grievance is not with the betting operator, but with the FFF, which they say failed to properly communicate the campaign. The duo is reportedly seeking an explanation and a retraction, though any resolution may not come before the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Upcoming World Cup Fixtures

France are scheduled to start their Group I campaign against Senegal on June 16, followed by matches against Iraq and Norway.

France's FIFA World Cup Squad

France's FIFA World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba. Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano. Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery. Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)