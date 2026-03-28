Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2026 opener saw Abhishek Sharma dismissed cheaply and Travis Head fall soon after. Fans voiced frustration online as Jacob Duffy struck twice, exposing SRH’s top order at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first outing of IPL 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium began with disappointment as both openers fell early, sparking fan reactions across social media.

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Abhishek Sharma continued his poor form, scoring just 7 runs from 8 balls before being caught off Jacob Duffy. His strike rate of 87.50 highlighted his struggles, and fans quickly expressed frustration at his inability to provide a solid start.

Travis Head, who looked more fluent, managed 11 runs from 8 deliveries with one boundary. However, he too was dismissed by Duffy, leaving SRH at 18/2 inside three overs. The double blow put immediate pressure on the middle order.

Fans Question SRH’s Opening Choices

Supporters voiced concern that SRH’s top order remains vulnerable, with Sharma’s inconsistency and Head’s early dismissal adding to the worries. Online reactions pointed to the need for stronger starts, especially against Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s bowling attack.

At the time of the dismissals, Ishan Kishan was unbeaten on 1, while Heinrich Klaasen and others are yet to bat. SRH’s total stood at 19/2 after 2.4 overs, with the run rate at 7.12.

Jacob Duffy emerged as the standout bowler early on, claiming both wickets while conceding just 9 runs in 1.4 overs. His disciplined line and ability to strike twice in quick succession drew praise, while SRH fans lamented their side’s shaky beginning.

With the middle order featuring Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and others, attention turned to whether SRH could recover from the early setbacks. Fans continued to debate the team’s batting strategy, questioning if changes were needed at the top.

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