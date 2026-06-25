South African coach Hugo Broos celebrated his side's 'emotional' first-ever qualification for the FIFA World Cup knockouts. Thapelo Maseko's goal sealed a 1-0 victory against South Korea, securing a historic second-place finish in Group A.

Following his side's first-ever qualification to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, South African Hugo Broos hailed the moment as an "emotional" one, noting that the side wanted to survive the group stage. He also hailed the team's self-belief.

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A sensational goal from Thapelo Maseko took South Africa into the history books, as they beat South Korea 1-0 in their final league stage match of the tournament to make it to the knockout stages for the first time, after finishing second in Group A. Maseko became the second youngest goalscorer for South Africa in the FIFA World Cup at 22 years and 225 days.

'Very Proud of the Performance of My Team'

Following the match, Broos said, as quoted by Reuters, that "everyone did their job" and was proud of the show put up by the team as they became the seventh African nation to reach the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

"I think we played a very good game tactically. It was very good; everyone did their job... I'm very proud of the performance of my team," Broos said.

"It was an emotional moment. We came here to Mexico, and we wanted to survive the group stage... And that for me was really a moment of emotions, not only because we won the game, but also for me, because as I have said in the past, it probably will be one of the last games of my career," he added.

Team Believed in Itself

Kroos also said that when the opponents had the ball in their possession, his side succeeded in covering all the spaces and became just as lethal when SA got the ball in their possession.

"But when we had the ball, it was dangerous for them because we used the spaces that they gave us. We had quick plays and we have players who can find their spaces," he said.

"Today you saw a team that believed in itself... On Sunday (Monday, June 29 in their round of 16 match, again you will see a team that will believe in itself and that will fight for the 90 minutes, and more if we have to. And then we will see. But let's hope we come out with a good result," he signed off. (ANI)